Simpli.fi Expands Social Programmatic Offering with Online Video and CTV Ad Creation Capabilities

FT. WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the advertising success platform that provides programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced the enhancement of its social programmatic solution suite. The offering allows advertisers to seamlessly and in real-time convert social media content into programmatic online video and CTV ads, resulting in meaningful improvements in performance.

Simpli.fi announces the ability to convert social media content into programmatic online video and CTV ads in real-time.

This release enables any Simpli.fi client with a social media presence to translate social media posts instantly into production-ready, rich-media creatives that are pre-configured for immediate activation on Simpli.fi's platform. The new offering can automatically generate authentic video ads from a brand's social media posts, including display, CTV, in-banner, and in-stream videos.

"As CTV advertising continues to be the fastest growing segment of programmatic, we are excited to further expand our social programmatic offering with the addition of online video and CTV ads for our clients," said Paul Harrison, co-founder and CTO of Simpli.fi. "By tapping into this fully automated solution, advertisers can increase reach, user engagement, creative efficiencies, and performance from high impact social assets."

The capability adds to Simpli.fi's existing social display programmatic offering, in which ads can be created by regenerating posts from top social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Reactions such as likes and comments on the original post update in real-time on the corresponding online video or CTV ad, as well as the added optional capability of embedding a QR code to CTV ads for increased engagement.

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising success platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

