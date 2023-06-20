Capital Group celebrates 50 years of fixed income investing

Fixed income assets under management have doubled over the past 10 years, making Capital Group one of the largest active bond managers worldwide

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, one of the world's largest and most experienced active investment managers, with assets under management of approximately US$2.3 trillion, is celebrating 50 years of fixed income investing. Capital Group has globally more than doubled the size of its fixed income assets under management to approximately $470B1 in the last 10 years, with a wide range of global fixed income strategies and portfolio solutions that pursue consistent, long-term superior outcomes to meet client needs.

Capital Group first entered fixed income investing in the U.S. in 1973 and now has over 230 fixed income associates based in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. Over the past five years, the firm has captured 33 percent of all active U.S. fixed income fund flows.

"Since 1973 and over the past 10 years in particular, we've invested heavily in our talent, our investment processes, our technology, risk management systems and our bond offerings to grow our global footprint and bring our investment results to new investors worldwide," said Mike Gitlin, Global Head of Fixed Income at Capital Group. "Alongside our long-established equity franchise, we have a track record of delivering long-term fixed income results that beat their benchmarks and a continual focus on putting our clients' interests first in all that we do."

Guy Henriques, President of Europe and Asia Client Group, commented, "We're committed to bringing our distinct, active, research-driven approach to a broader set of investors across the world. While uncertainty is likely to remain for the foreseeable future and this environment will be challenging for investors globally, fixed income has a key role to play in meeting investors' long-term financial goals. With our strong fixed income capabilities, we are well-positioned to help our clients in Europe and Asia-Pacific by bringing them the best investment opportunities we can identify."

"Over the 40 years I've been here, fixed income has become a bigger and more important part of our company," said Tim Armour, CEO and Chairman of Capital Group. "I am proud of the strength of our fixed income team today and the trust our investors place in our long-term fixed income capabilities."

Gitlin added, "We exist for our clients, and we'll keep evolving over the next 50 years to continue to help meet their needs. That's our promise."

1 AUM as of March 31, 2023

About Capital Group

Capital Group has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research, and individual accountability since 1931.

As of March 31, 2023, Capital Group manages approximately $2.3 trillion in equity and fixed-income assets for millions of individuals and institutional investors around the world. Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed-income investment professionals provide fixed-income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

