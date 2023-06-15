Open Sky Group Earns Blue Yonder Accreditation for Transportation Management Systems

Recognition Differentiates Open Sky Group as an Approved Resource for Quality Blue Yonder Implementations

RALEIGH, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group , global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, has officially announced its partner accreditation for Blue Yonder's Transportation Management System (TMS) solution.

As an accredited Blue Yonder partner, Open Sky Group has demonstrated the skills and proficiencies necessary to confidently assist joint customers with even the most complex TMS projects. In addition to TMS, Open Sky Group is also an accredited Blue Yonder WMS partner.

"Our TMS accreditation with Blue Yonder is just one more step in the natural progression we've taken with them since becoming a partner more than 8 years ago," said Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich.

The TMS accreditation validates Open Sky Group's ability to meet and maintain Blue Yonder's standards for effective partners and equips them with the tools and training necessary to successfully implement Blue Yonder's TMS technologies.

"Open Sky Group's accreditations in WMS and now TMS are significant and speak to the depth and trust of our partnership together," said David Eirich, Director, IT Mfg. & Logistics, Sazerac Co. "We feel certain that we are in capable hands working with Open Sky Group's supply chain and IT experts, who understand the intricacies of technology and how to apply it in the context of our unique business needs."

Blue Yonder's TMS solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with warehouse management solutions, carrier and supplier systems, and corporate ERP platforms, to streamline inbound and outbound shipping operations, improve cost control, and deliver consistent results.

"Customers looking for improved visibility, enhanced efficiency, and informed decision-making will benefit from a Blue Yonder TMS deployment," said Open Sky Group Director of Client Services, John Knauer. "Our accreditation ensures a true, fit-for-purpose installation conducted to the highest standards, for a seamless transition with minimal service disruptions."

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As one of the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partners and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

