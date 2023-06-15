Corporate Immigration Partners, Global Immigration Associates and Hammond Neal Moore to Combine Into One Firm

Three of the leading immigration law firms are combining under the banner of Corporate Immigration Partners to steward companies through the changing world of global talent, in tandem with Envoy Global.

CHICAGO and CINCINNATI and SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Immigration Partners, LLP (CIP), Global Immigration Associates, P.C. (GIA) and Hammond Neal Moore, LLP (HNM), three leading corporate immigration law firms, announced today they have signed an agreement to combine into one firm under the banner of Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. (CIP PC). The combined firm will be affiliated with Envoy Global, the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility. The announcement comes during a time of strategic growth and evolution, positioning Envoy Global and CIP PC to offer the most comprehensive and customized immigration and global mobility solutions in the industry.

The newly combined law firm will have approximately 300 employees across six offices throughout the U.S. and will work closely with Envoy Global's six regional hubs across EMEA, APAC and the Americas. Partners from the combining firms will continue to serve in leadership roles as the firms come together.

"We're thrilled to bring together this incredible group of immigration legal talent from our three firms," said Addie Hogan, Founding Partner at CIP and Managing Partner of the combined firm. "Our unification will only elevate and amplify the exceptional service we provide our valued clients and creates the opportunity for enhanced, forward-looking offerings in the mobility space."

"Our approach has always been to use all resources to best serve our clients," said Ryan Bay, Managing Partner at GIA and incoming Chief Operating Officer at the combined firm. "We are excited to continue that commitment to our clients as we come together with two respected and like-minded law firms."

"Envoy Global's technology platform is the premier tool for today's immigration and global mobility teams," said Mike Hammond, Senior Partner and Founder of HNM and incoming Partner at the combined firm. "Joining forces with Envoy Global and these two wonderful immigration law firms offers a new avenue for our team to expand and strengthen the services we deliver to our clients."

"With an expanded and diversified roster of top legal talent, both here and overseas, our global immigration solutions are even better positioned to serve today's global mobility needs, regardless of industry, geography or skill level," said Dick Burke, President and CEO of Envoy Global. "This combination gives Envoy and CIP PC the scale to deliver top-flight services to the largest of employers both here and abroad while deepening our commitment to providing each and every client bespoke, proactive and consultative solutions."

The transaction is expected to close in the next 45 – 60 days.

About Corporate Immigration Partners, LLP

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Corporate Immigration Partners, LLP is an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who bring dynamic perspectives and extensive experience to clients in both the U.S. and global economy to provide personalized immigration programs. With experience representing employer organizations ranging from startups to large corporations, the firm and its attorneys are highly rated by U.S. News & World Report, Chambers, Super Lawyers and WhosWhoLegal, and have received awards for pro bono service. Please visit www.cipllp.com for more information.

About Global Immigration Associates, P.C.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Global Immigration Associates, P.C. is a leading immigration law firm that offers best-in-class legal services to support their clients in navigating the U.S. immigration process. GIA is a client-driven firm, motivated by the idea that their work benefits companies and their individual employees, and with the understanding that their support goes far beyond simply securing U.S. work authorization. GIA's clients range from fast-growth tech startups to Fortune 50 companies. Please visit www.giafirm.com for more information.

About Hammond Neal Moore, LLP

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Hammond Neal Moore, LLP is a full-service immigration law firm with a national practice serves clients located throughout the U.S. Founded in 1991, they provide representation to corporations across a variety of segments including Information Technology and Nurse Recruitment. Please visit www.hammondlawgroup.com for more information.

About Envoy Global, Inc.

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With support in over 180 countries globally, Envoy Global is celebrating its 25th year and works with over 1,000 companies across all industries.

