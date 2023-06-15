24 Seven Secures Spot as One of the Largest US Staffing Firms for 2023

24 Seven Secures Spot as One of the Largest US Staffing Firms for 2023

The company is on a winning streak with its 8th accolade this year

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a renowned leader in the marketing, creative, and digital staffing space, proudly announces its second consecutive recognition by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms for 2023.

24 Seven Secures Spot as One of the Largest US Staffing Firms for 2023 (PRNewswire)

24 Seven Secures Spot as One of the Largest US Staffing Firms for 2023

With a 28-year legacy of ranking firms based on their U.S. staffing revenue, SIA has consistently acknowledged staffing firms generating at least $100 million in revenue during the previous year. This prestigious honor reaffirms 24 Seven's continued commitment to delivering exceptional talent and innovative solutions to its clients.

Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are deeply honored to be once again acknowledged by SIA. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and unwavering pursuit of excellence. I want to thank our valued clients, who have entrusted us with their staffing needs, and our exceptional team, whose passion and commitment continue to exceed expectations."

This most recent honor comes on the heels of a busy year for the company. In March, 24 Seven announced the acquisition of SketchDeck, a unique full service design agency offering on-demand, full-stack, creative services.

Additionally, 24 Seven has received the following accolades this year:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation.

The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries. provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

Marketers That Matter ® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management. helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place. is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Executive Vice President

Phone: 510-599-8438

Kvalentine@24seveninc.com

(PRNewsfoto/24 Seven, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC