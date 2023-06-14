Old Forester® Distillery Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Return to Whiskey Row in Downtown Louisville

The distillery toasts the milestone on National Bourbon Day with a charitable donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester® is celebrating the 5th anniversary of its return to Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville with special surprise bottle drops during June and a charitable donation to a Louisville non-profit.

In the five years since the distillery's opening on June 14, 2018 (National Bourbon Day), Old Forester has doubled its business nationwide as bourbon aficionados discover and rediscover the brand – the only bourbon to exist before, during, and after Prohibition.

The distillery has served as a top tourist attraction in Louisville, garnering more than 126,000 visitors last year to explore fermentation, distillation, maturation, and bottling process experiences as well as its one-of-a-kind barrel making facility – the only major distiller to own and operate an onsite cooperage.

"Old Forester is 153 years old, but we are always innovating and looking to the future," said Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift. "Old Forester never gets old."

As a "gift" Rift said, surprise bottle drops – on random days, at random times – will give consumers the opportunity to purchase rare bourbons, such as President's Choice, the 117 Series and the highly-coveted Birthday Bourbon.

To celebrate the anniversary, Old Forester today donated $12,000 to the Center for Women and Families, a Louisville non-profit that helps women and families in crisis by providing housing, support and safety from domestic violence. The proceeds are a result of the inaugural Old Forester Sleepeasy immersive experience on Main Street.

Located in the heart of the historic Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville, the distillery pays homage to Old Forester's roots as the first-ever bottled bourbon since its founding in 1870. Tours are available at the Main Street location for either a general tour or VIP guided tour and tasting.

For more information on Old Forester, please visit www.oldforester.com.

Address: 117 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, and Gin Mare. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

