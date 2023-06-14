Aegis Ventures and Northwell Holdings Tap Former Mayo CEO as Executive Chairman of Virtual Care Platform, Caire

John Noseworthy takes on key leadership role in next-generation virtual care platform, with health systems at the center

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caire, an innovative virtual care ecosystem created by Northwell Holdings and venture studio Aegis Ventures, today announced John Noseworthy, M.D. as Executive Chairman. Noseworthy, the emeritus president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, will lead the Caire Collaborative, a consortium of health systems that serve as investors, early adopters, and clinical partners for Caire's hybrid model of in-person and virtual care. Noseworthy will also serve on Caire's board of directors.

Spearheaded by Northwell Health's president and CEO, Michael Dowling, Caire partners with health systems nationwide to redefine how care is delivered. As providers of care and as employers, health systems are uniquely positioned to better identify gaps in care and help build the solutions that address them. Caire, powered by a common operating system for AI-enabled virtual care products, will match patients with the health services they need, when they need it.

Caire was founded to address critical issues facing employers today, including providing affordable, accessible, evidenced-based care that can be delivered efficiently, and supporting a patient's longitudinal care journey. Rolling Caire out to health systems first mitigates healthcare workforce challenges such as clinician burnout and staff turnover. Through Caire, health systems will reclaim their position as innovative leaders, and help employers struggling with rising benefits costs, declining workforce health and productivity, and frustration with multiple point solutions.

Noseworthy will work closely with health system partners to drive this new integrated model of care delivery. This model combines Caire's leading virtual solutions with the quality and breadth of health system in-person resources, giving employers a better way to manage patient experience and outcomes. The goal is to improve access and address gaps in care through tech-enabled, whole-person healthcare.

"The pandemic opened the door to a hybrid healthcare model," Noseworthy said. "It is estimated that 20 to 50 percent of care can now be delivered virtually. I want to see health systems at the center of that progress, identifying the most critical healthcare issues that can be addressed by innovation, artificial intelligence and digital tools. We can and should take advantage of new technology to address the gaps and disparities in care that we weren't able to manage before. I'm excited to use my knowledge and industry experience to help create the future of healthcare."

Caire is the second platform born out of the strategic partnership between Northwell Holdings and Aegis Ventures. This collaboration relies on Northwell's deep clinical expertise through its 16,900 affiliated physicians and 18,900 nurses, and its leading medical, technology, research and business resources, to inform the joint venture's clinical and technological advancements.

Caire launched its first company, Upliv, to help women in the workforce manage the symptoms of menopause. The Caire team started with menopause after a survey of 900 Northwell employees revealed a significant unmet need for women. This finding is consistent with research that shows that of the 55 million women experiencing menopause in the U.S., only 15% receive treatment. Caire plans to launch additional companies to address women's health, chronic disease management, and multiple other healthcare needs.

"The model we're building at Caire is based on inter-health system collaboration," said Dowling. "Health systems are uniquely positioned to innovate a new model that combines virtual and in-person care. By putting hospitals at the center of digital health innovation, we will preserve access to the critical health services our communities rely on, and usher in a new era of seamless care coordination for our patients."

Created by Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures, Caire is a virtual care ecosystem with health system partners at its core. Caire partners with health systems to redefine how care is delivered, building a common operating system for AI-powered virtual care products which deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time. Caire is initially focused on women's health, with a longer-term strategy to address all aspects of an employer's digital health stack. Central to the Caire thesis is the Caire Collaborative – a consortium of leading health systems that provide national reach and regional scale for our care model and will serve as next adopters and investors. Working closely with health systems through care coordination and deep technical integration with electronic medical records (EMRs), Caire is building a hybrid model of in-person and virtual care to holistically meet the needs of patients.

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. Our platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals driven to solve major societal problems. We aim to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis seeks to create companies that leverage technology to better optimize tradeoffs between quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient empowerment, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website aegisventures.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Northwell Holdings ("Holdings"), a fully owned, for-profit subsidiary of Northwell Health, creates value for the health system by investing in early-stage companies, establishing commercial joint ventures, cultivating internally-developed ideas and bringing them to market, and advancing data collaborations that drive innovation in patient care, health diagnostics, and deep technology. We invest in companies that are aligned with Northwell's mission, promote better health outcomes, improve patient experience, and increase efficiencies in care delivery and services. Through strategic collaborations, Holdings leverages the health system's robust enterprise data assets to develop AI-enabled solutions that address healthcare inequities. We combine Northwell Health's clinical and healthcare business expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to bring concepts to life. Northwell Health is New York's largest healthcare system. To learn more, visit us here and follow us on LinkedIn.

