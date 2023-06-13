Wingderm® once again participated in the international top medical aesthetics event IMCAS

BEIJING, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 8 to 11, 2023, the international top medical aesthetic event IMCAS was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand. Wingderm Electro-optics Ltd. (Wingderm®) is once again present as a sponsor and exhibitor of IMCAS.

Wingderm® is showcasing a wide range of devices, including Mesoskin, a highly efficient skincare device, Lasermach, a diode laser hair removal device, Renuva®, Medical Non-ablative Fractional Laser Systems, and Cryoshot®, a skin cooling device that can be used in conjunction with laser devices. Once the product was presented, it quickly attracted the attention of many doctors, beauticians and distributors in the industry. The booth of Wingderm was crowded, and the staff gave a detailed introduction to the technology, safety and effectiveness of the products. Krystian.Szuba, General Manager of Cryomed & Ebos group, exclusive distributor of Wingderm® in Australia, said: "We are glad to cooperate with Wingderm® because Wingderm® can provide us with high quality products and professional services."

Wingderm® Vice President Carol Ren said: "As a member of China's medical aesthetics device industry, Wingderm® is pleased to participate in this international event of the medical aesthetics industry held by IMCAS in Thailand to show the world our cutting-edge products and technologies. During the exhibition, we conducted in-depth exchanges with customers on products and services and reached a number of cooperation programs. These achievements will also lay a solid foundation for Wingderm®'s future development. With the continuous development of the medical aesthetic device industry, the industry value chain is also constantly upgrading. Wingderm® is gradually transforming from a device manufacturer to an overall solution provider in medical aesthetic device industry to meet the all-round needs of partners. Also we provide more personalized services for partners and even end consumers with the help of our self-developed Wingcloud® platform."

About Wingderm®

Founded in 2016, with a strong technical foundation and high-end talent base, Wingderm® has successively launched a number of intelligent optoelectronic medical aesthetics equipment. Our devices are adopted by thousands of medical aesthetics institutions in China, and Wingderm® have established a number of sales channels around the world. At present, our company has more than 30 stable distributors in the world, and the globally sold devices has exceeded 10,000 units, and the equipment has been verified by more than 100 million people. In order to ensure that the products can legally enter the global market, Wingderm® products have been certified by the US FDA, the EU CE, the UK, Brazil, Israel, Australia, Russia and other countries.

We always insist on providing efficient intelligent medical equipment service solutions for global customers, combined with the self-built Wingcloud® platform, aiming to guide continuous service improvement and business model innovation, and provide safer and more efficient medical equipment digital management solutions for distributors and equipment users, which has been promoted and verified in more than a dozen countries. For more information please visit:https://www.wingderm.com/

