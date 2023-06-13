ReloQuest Inc. Triumphs with Best Technological Innovation, Corporate Support Award at the 2023 Relocate Global Awards UK

WESTON, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., the trailblazer in corporate accommodation solutions, has emerged victorious with the prestigious Best Technological Innovation, Corporate Support award at the 2023 Relocate Global Awards held in Lamberhurst, Kent, UK. Recognized as the first global platform to offer seamless search and booking capabilities for Corporate Accommodation, Serviced Apartments, and Hotels, ReloQuest has disrupted the marketplace since its inception in 2015. The company's groundbreaking RQ Pro solution, delivering unmatched consistent user experiences and customer service worldwide, has solidified its position as an industry leader in providing transparent and innovative solutions for traveling employees.

Since its establishment in 2015, ReloQuest Inc. has been at the forefront of revolutionizing and dramatically changing the corporate accommodation landscape. By introducing the world's first global platform to search for and book Corporate Accommodation, Serviced Apartments, and Hotels, the company has disrupted traditional booking processes and empowered businesses and their employees with transparency, more options, and convenience.

ReloQuest's latest innovation, the revolutionary RQ Pro solution, has set a new benchmark for consistent user experiences and 24/7/365 live customer service across the globe. Built on cutting-edge technology, RQ Pro ensures that regardless of the travel destination, businesses and traveling employees can rely on a seamless and intuitive platform for their accommodation needs. With a commitment to delivering transparency and continued innovative solutions, ReloQuest Inc. has cemented its position as a pioneer in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Technological Innovation, Corporate Support award at the 2023 Relocate Global Awards," said Darin Karp, CEO of ReloQuest Inc. "Since our inception, we have strived to disrupt the marketplace and provide unprecedented transparency and convenience for businesses and traveling employees. This recognition validates our efforts and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that revolutionize corporate travel."

ReloQuest's platform offers comprehensive search capabilities, real-time availability, and detailed property information, providing businesses with a wide array of cost-effective options and empowering them to make informed decisions. By embracing transparency, the company has driven significant cost savings, improved employee satisfaction, and streamlined the booking process for corporate accommodation.

Receiving the Best Technological Innovation, Corporate Support award underscores ReloQuest Inc.'s commitment to excellence and its dedication to transforming the corporate travel industry. The company's disruptive approach and unwavering focus on delivering transparent and innovative solutions have reshaped the marketplace, setting new industry standards for user experiences and accommodations. For more information about ReloQuest Inc. and its revolutionary RQ Pro solution for corporate accommodation, please visit www.reloquest.com.

About ReloQuest Inc.:

ReloQuest Inc. is a pioneering provider of global corporate accommodation solutions, credited with disrupting the marketplace since its establishment in 2015. As the first global platform to offer seamless search and booking capabilities for Corporate Accommodation, Serviced Apartments, and Hotels, ReloQuest has redefined the way businesses and traveling employees approach accommodations. The company's revolutionary RQ Pro solution delivers unmatched consistent user experiences anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Jeana Giordano

jgiordano@reloquest.com

(PRNewswire)

Reloquest.com multi-award winning disruptive technology is transforming global mobility. (PRNewsfoto/ReloQuest) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReloQuest, Inc.