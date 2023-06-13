Capital Tacos Unveils the Addition of Food Trucks to Brand's Franchise Opportunity

Casual Tex-Mex Franchise Announces Significant FDD Update Heading into Summer

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos , the small-town taco shop turned nationally-acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, announced what promises to be one of the most significant recent developments in the sector. In an effort to make the brand even more accessible to prospective franchisees, Capital Tacos is officially welcoming the addition of food trailers as an available investment opportunity for new and existing franchisees.

The official logo of the Capital Tacos franchise (PRNewswire)

Capital Tacos will now allow its franchisees to mix and match between three formats: traditional brick and mortar restaurants, static trailers that serve as permanent locations, and mobile event trailers. This unparalleled level of flexibility enables each franchisee to customize the upfront cost and timeline associated with launching their Capital Tacos franchise, as well as how they direct the growth of their business. There has been palpable interest from prospective franchisees across all three formats, with some choosing to focus on one format over another and others considering launching multiple formats from the onset.

"Our low cost of investment has always been a significant point of pride, and a top selling point for franchisees vetting the field of viable fast casual and QSR concepts," said Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "Including both static and mobile event trailers as an option for their investment only makes the brand more accessible, while furthering our ability to reach more folks with our innovative Tex-Mex in markets across the country even quicker. It's a win-win."

This announcement comes nearly six months after Capital Tacos began operating food trailers in the Tampa Bay area. In that time, Capital Tacos trailers have been seen at taco festivals, town fairs, high school and college sporting events, weddings, school and teacher celebrations, recurring food truck nights at local apartment complexes and large catering events for employers of all types. The overwhelming response and continued interest has been enough to cement the trailers as a permanent franchise offering.

"A very important aspect of the trailer testing we have done to date has been to perfect a proprietary kiosk ordering system that allows our trailers to fully function with just one person," said James Marcus, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "This is a huge deal for franchisees as it means being able to open for business without having to first hire and train staff. So, whether someone is interested in our mobile event trailer or positioning our static trailer in a specific location, the owner operator is able to run either concept entirely by themselves, if they so desire."

Capital Tacos is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.

For more information on Capital Tacos franchise opportunities, please visit https://capitaltacosfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Tacos