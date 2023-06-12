T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2023

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of May 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for May 2023 were $9.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a) (in billions)

5/31/2023

4/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

















Equity

$ 697

$ 699

$ 695

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

170

171

171

167 Multi-asset

434

438

432

400 Alternatives

45

45

44

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,346

$ 1,353

$ 1,342

$ 1,275

Target date retirement products

$ 363

$ 366

$ 361

$ 334



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

