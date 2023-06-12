Serviceplan Group expands creative power in the US by acquiring a minority stake in award-winning independent agency L&C NYC

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceplan Group, the 2022 Cannes Lions Independent Network of the Year, has announced today that it is expanding to the US opening Serviceplan Americas, with independent agency, Pereira O'Dell Co-Founders, Andrew O'Dell and PJ Pereira serving as CEO and CCO respectively, while keeping their roles at Pereira O'Dell. Nancy Daum will be taking on the role of COO and CFO at Serviceplan Americas, in addition to her role as CFO at Pereira O'Dell, and Mona Munayyer Gonzalez will be taking on the role of Chief Growth Officer at Serviceplan Americas, in addition to her role as CGO at Pereira O'Dell.

Serviceplan Group expands creative power in the US with Pereira O'Dell leadership heading up growth.

As part of its US expansion plan, Serviceplan Americas has acquired a minority stake in one of the most awarded Independent Agencies in the world, L&C NYC, founded by Peruvian immigrants Gian Carlo Lanfranco & Rolando Cordova.

L&C opened its doors in New York City only two years ago and has quickly become one of the world's most awarded independent agencies. In 2022 alone, they were named: Ad Age A-List Newcomer Agency of the Year, Best Independent Agency Worldwide at The One Show, Best New Agency at The Andy Awards, Best Boutique Agency at ADC Awards, Best Independent Agency at the Clio Health Awards, 3rd best Independent Agency at D&AD, Global Independent Agency at London International Awards, and Top 5 Independent agency at Cannes Lions 2022 after winning the coveted Grand Prix for Creative Business Transformation.

Their groundbreaking creative work has attracted global and US clients including Dole, P&G, General Electric, Diageo, and Spectrum among others.

L&C NYC co-founders, Gian Carlo Lanfranco & Rolando Cordova, are both Peruvian immigrants who – nearly 20 years ago – first met PJ Pereira, Chief Creative Officer at Serviceplan Americas and Brazilian-immigrant who founded Pereira O'Dell. "I met Rolo and Gian while awarding them their first-ever Cannes Lion. It's been thrilling to watch them succeed throughout the years, and we're honored to have them join us at Serviceplan Group to help build the most exciting group of independent agencies challenging the global creative landscape."

"L&C's early success relies on its nimbleness, agility, and creativity in a demanding market. Partnering with Serviceplan Group will give us access to top-notch talent and strategic tools, to amplify our ideas without losing the essence of our successful way of working." said Gian Carlo Lanfranco co-founder & CCO of L&C.

This partnership marks a major milestone for Serviceplan Group, the largest partner owned independent agency group in Europe, as it expands its global creative footprint.

"With our investment in L&C NYC, we are setting new creative standards in the US. This is an incredibly good fit for us and strengthens our position as a global creative powerhouse. I am looking forward to inspiring talents and outstanding creative achievements with our new partners," says Alexander Schill, Global CCO Serviceplan Group.

Beyond creative excellence, Serviceplan Americas is aiming to provide a fully integrated agency model, combining creativity, technology and media to develop integrated communication concepts from a single source in what they call a "House of Communication" concept.

As part of this integrated model, Serviceplan Group is opening a Plan.Net (a Serviceplan Group subsidiary and one of Europe's most successful end-to-end digital agencies) in the US led by Jennifer Steele and Todd Thiessen. The expansion of Plan.Net to the US completes the founding Agencies of Serviceplan Americas together with creative agency Pereira O'Dell (clients include IHOP, MINI, Zelle, Fifth Third Bank and Adobe) and media agency Mediaplus (clients include De'Longhi, Siemens and ZEISS).

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Serviceplan Americas, and our latest partnership with L&C NYC," says Andrew O'Dell, CEO of Serviceplan Americas, "It's an exciting time for our industry, and we're proud to launch a completely unique offering that has already proved successful in Europe. We look forward to working together, as a group of independents, to continue to push the boundaries of marketing excellence, and create outstanding results for our clients."

Markus Noder, Serviceplan International Managing Director and Partner, says, "With Andrew O'Dell and PJ Pereira leading our US expansion, we have wonderful partners with a true entrepreneurial spirit by our side, and I am looking forward to seeing our integrated approach flourish."

About Serviceplan Group:

The Serviceplan Group is the largest and most diversified owner-and partner-managed agency group globally. Founded in 1970 as a traditional advertising agency, the Serviceplan Group quickly developed its "House of Communication" concept, creating the only fully integrated agency model in Germany, combining all communication disciplines from the areas of creative and content, media and data, as well as experience and commerce under one roof. Whether brand strategists, creative, experience designers, marketing-technology experts, CRM experts, data scientists, market researchers, PR consultants or sales professionals, at Serviceplan Group, everyone works together to achieve a common goal.

With over 5,500 employees, the Serviceplan Group is represented in 34 countries worldwide with 22 agency locations plus additional local partnerships. The precisely coordinated interaction of more than 40 specialist agencies from our three agency brands Serviceplan, Plan.Net and Mediaplus makes the Serviceplan Group the leading agency group for innovative communication.

