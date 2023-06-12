Dom Pérignon, Liquid Icons and the Gérard Basset Foundation Announce the New Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® MW Scholarship

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dom Pérignon, the renowned Champagne House, announced today that it is partnering with Liquid Icons (the fine wine research and content production company founded by the late, great Gérard Basset OBE MW MS and his friend Lewis Chester DipWSET) and the Gérard Basset Foundation to launch a new Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® MW Scholarship. Applicants can apply online from today until 10 July at: https://gerardbassetfoundation.org/scholarships/the-dom-perignon-golden-vines-mw-scholarship

The Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® MW Scholarship Winner will undertake an intensive, paid training program for 4 weeks at Dom Pérignon, in which time they will work closely with the winemaking team, attaining skills and knowledge which will aid them both with the MW studies and with their future career progression. The Scholarship will fund the winner to undertake the MW Certification.

NB: Candidates need to have intermediate French conversational capability, and therefore French language lessons may be required before joining (the costs of which will be included as part of the funding scheme).

The Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® MW Scholarship is open to applicants from marginalised communities. Scholars may be situated anywhere in the world but must be willing and able to travel to France for the duration of their internship.

The Judging Panel for the Scholarship will consist of Vincent Chaperon, Chef de Cave of Dom Pérignon, and Romané Basset, Co-Founding Trustee of the Gérard Basset Foundation.

Vincent Chaperon commented on the launch of the new Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® MW Scholarship:

"We will be delighted to welcome the eventual winner of the Scholarship at Dom Pérignon.

It will be an opportunity for them to not only deepen their knowledge of champagne but also to deep dive into the universe of Dom Pérignon: to understand our creative ambition and the art of living that sets Dom Pérignon apart, between nature and culture, tradition and modernity, mastery and intuition.

It will also allow us to develop a personal connection with them and follow their progress as they complete their MW and continue their wine career"

The winner of The Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® MW Scholarship will receive their award at The 2023 Golden Vines® Awards Ceremony to be held in Paris, France from Friday 13 until Sunday 15 October 2023. At the ceremony, The Golden Vines® Awards will be awarded to the world's best fine wine producers as voted by leading members of the global fine wine industry in the Gérard Basset Global Fine Wine Report produced by Liquid Icons, with polling opening on 1 March 2023.

About Gérard Basset Foundation

Set up to honour the legacy and memory of Gérard Basset OBE MS MW by addressing the wine industry's most pressing issues through education, training & mentorship, the Gérard Basset Foundation comprises a multidisciplinary team of industry-leading professionals: Nina Basset FIH, Romané Basset, Lewis Chester DipWSET, Ian Harris MBE DipWSET, Sasha Lushnikov, Jancis Robinson OBE MW: https://gerardbassetfoundation.org

About Liquid Icons

Liquid Icons is a fine wine research and content production company founded by two friends to "do stuff in wine" – the late, great Gérard Basset OBE MW MS and Lewis Chester DipWSET. We create first-class original content and research about the world's greatest fine wines and spirits. Our work encompasses motion picture, industry research, recognition and celebration of wine and spirits excellence, charitable and fundraising activities, as well as educational initiatives: https://liquidicons.com

About Dom Pérignon

Dom Pérignon is only available as a vintage. Only the best grapes are selected. Each vintage is unique and reinterprets the unique character of the seasons. Dom Pérignon reinvents itself with each vintage, always taking risks. Even to the point of not declaring a vintage: https://domperignon.com/

