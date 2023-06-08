ASCO Power Technologies wins Silver in the CSE Product of the Year Awards

The line of Quick Connect Products from ASCO Power Technologies was recognized by Consulting Specifying Engineer magazine as a distinguished technology in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire/life safety, electrical, and plumbing systems engineering markets.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies is proud to announce that it has won Silver in the Power Category of the Consulting-Specifying Engineer Product of the Year Award. The annual readers'-choice program recognizes top new products in HVAC, fire/life safety, electrical, and plumbing systems engineering markets chosen by subscribers.

The winning product is ASCO Power's line of Quick Connect Products that enable convenient connection temporary generators and load banks to facility power systems. These power panel solutions drive power resilience and streamline backup power testing using standard Series 16 Cam Lock connectors. They add flexibility to power systems and unlock creative ways to deploy critical power equipment.

"ASCO Power Technologies is thrilled to be recognized by the Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year program," said ASCO Power Technologies' League Leader, Bruno Evangelista. "We take great pride in our Quick Connect Products that enable facilities to improve operational resilience and simplify compliance. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and creating top-quality products that help facilities achieve value through the most efficient means to manage their power."

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com , or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

