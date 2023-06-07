Vouched AI-Based Identity Verification Solution Helps Ukrainian Refugees by Accelerating Access to Vital Services

New FreedomID Platform Enables Ukrainian Refugees and Businesses to Access Vouched Identity Verification to Support Safe Passage and Eradicate Human Trafficking

SEATTLE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched , an AI-driven identity verification platform, today announced it will provide identity verification services in support of the launch of FreedomID , a platform designed to support refugees in their safe passage and settlement anywhere in the world, formed by UK tech company Zenoo. Vouched expects to assist in the verification of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees by the end of this year.

"Our work with FreedomID perfectly aligns with Vouched's mission to expertly identify anyone, anywhere to unlock access to life's most critical services," said John Baird, Co-Founder and CEO, Vouched. "We are proud to lend our leading identity verification technology to support FreedomID's efforts. These efforts have the potential to deliver massive human impact on a global scale, while very specifically helping new immigrant individuals and families acclimate and establish themselves in their new communities."

Vouched has made its identity verification service available to refugees via the FreedomID platform, integrating seamlessly to provide fast and accurate verification to unlock access to critical services, including banking, travel, retail, healthcare and wellness. Vouched also serves to identify and prevent potential fraudulent or criminal activity.

"Freedom ID was initially developed to help protect Ukrainian refugees, and now has the goal of becoming the global standard in safeguarding vulnerable people displaced as a result of any crisis," said Stuart Watkins, Zenoo CEO. "The support of the Vouched team and access to their industry leading identity verification solution allows us to significantly help more people and ensure they can avoid exploitative enterprises, while traveling and transitioning to new locations."

The FreedomID platform can easily integrate other technologies and data sources, and provides a powerful easy-to-use solution for governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other organizations in their fight against human trafficking. The platform is free for use by social networks, accommodation hosts, and volunteers helping to protect Ukrainians from these threats. Traditionally many of the websites that accommodation agencies set up in response to the war in Ukraine are grassroots initiatives, making it challenging for these unregulated entities and their websites to identify exploitative hosts without ID verification. FreedomID solves that issue, providing a safe passage for displaced people and their families by providing ID verification services for refugee hosts, drivers, volunteers and refugees.

About Vouched

Vouched is an industry leading provider of AI-based identity verification for regulated and commercial businesses who need to quickly and accurately verify individuals in order to provide access to services, while minimizing fraud risk. Vouched delivers identity verification for anyone, anywhere, providing a multi-dimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations. Vouched is the only IDV solution that is adaptive to ensure customer growth and acquisition goals are met, while maintaining compliance requirements through a proven, deterministic decision process that leads the industry in definitive response rates. Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC, BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, SeaChange Ventures. Learn more at Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

As important as this central business is to Zenoo, we are equally committed to our not-for-profit work where we also use our skills and capabilities to help those in need, through initiatives such as Freedom Boxes, Huddle Puddle, and Freedom ID. By joining forces with our partners our aim is to create a safe and secure world for everyone. Visit www.freedom-id.com for further information.

