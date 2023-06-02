The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Jeep's autonomous driving tech and Chipotle's burrito deal for three-pointers.
- Jeep® Brand Provides a Glimpse of Its Advanced AI and Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology
Installed in two electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models, this AI and autonomous off-road driving technology can enhance the experiences of seasoned off-roaders, as well of customers who are new to driving the trail.
- US Consumer Confidence Slipped in May
"Their assessment of current employment conditions saw the most significant deterioration, with the proportion of consumers reporting jobs are 'plentiful' falling 4 ppts from 47.5 percent in April to 43.5 percent in May. Consumers also became more downbeat about future business conditions, weighing on the expectations index," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board.
- Skullcandy Unveils "All Love" Headphones Ahead of Pride Month in Support of LGBTQIA+ Community
The limited-edition headphones feature a Pride-inspired colorway designed to celebrate all love, all year long. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.
- When They Hit a Three, Burritos Are Free: Chipotle Launches "Free-Pointer"
Chipotle is launching "Free-Pointer" for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos.
- Nearly 4 in 10 Professionals Report Rising Burnout
"Despite employers' efforts to better support employee well-being, burnout is an issue that needs ongoing attention," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Compounding the matter, businesses are moving forward with an influx of new projects, putting more pressure on current staff who may already be stretched thin."
- Pi Network Launches Fireside Forum: A Tokenomically Moderated Web3 Social Platform That Aims to Address the Problems of Web2 Online Behavior
Counterintuitively, it explores the idea of creating posts at a cost, whereby authors can only recover this cost – via tips from an approving decentralized audience – by providing great content. It propagates meaningful interactions through the posts, replies, and channels users create.
- Big Ten Conference to Host its First LGBTQ+ Symposium
The Big Ten will welcome more than 100 student-athletes, coaches and administrators from its 14 (soon-to-be 16) member institutions – along with a remarkable group of guest speakers – marking the conference's ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.
- Revolution Beauty Launches 'Fortnite' Collection
Of the collection's 27 products, the Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collaboration is launching with key SKUs including the Revolution x Fortnite Peely Banana Mousse Mask, Revolution x Fortnite Supply Llama 9 Pan Shadow Palette, Revolution x Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Nail Polish and more.
- U.S. News Unveils the 2023 Best Cars for Teens
"Each vehicle that won a Best Cars for Teens award offers strong crash test ratings and helpful active safety features, so there's a better chance of being protected if a collision occurs," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars.
- Now Accepting Reservations: Discover Palau, One of the World's Last Remaining Frontiers, with Four Seasons Explorer
Hidden in a remote part of the mighty Pacific, discover Palau—home to more than 340 emerald islands, an astonishing spectrum of marine life, and a 4,000-year-old culture still sustained by the local knowledge of 20,000 traditionally minded people - the most vital element of the unique Palauan culture.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 278,000 Jobs in May; Annual Pay was Up 6.5%
"This is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring."
