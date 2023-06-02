This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collection and Petco's new flagship store.
NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- When They Hit a Three, Burritos Are Free: Chipotle Launches "Free-Pointer"
Chipotle is launching "Free-Pointer" for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos.
- Revolution Beauty Launches 'Fortnite' Collection Of the collection's 27 products, the Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collaboration is launching with key SKUs including the Revolution x Fortnite Peely Banana Mousse Mask, Revolution x Fortnite Supply Llama 9 Pan Shadow Palette, Revolution x Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Nail Polish and more.
- Panda Express® Launches New Rewards Program Inviting Guests to Collect Exclusive Gifts and Good Fortune
"Sharing good fortune is an important value at Panda, and we are delighted to launch our first rewards program nationwide as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards our loyal guests for their continued support throughout the years," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express.
- Timberland and icebreaker Launch Collaboration Designed for the Present, With the Future in Mind
Embracing icebreaker's 'Move to natural' mindset and Timberland's work and outdoor heritage, the collection aims to bridge the gap between urban and natural environments with pieces designed to take you from the city to the outdoors, and back again.
- Petco Unveils Complete Pet Care Experience at New Flagship in New York City
Petco's new two-story, 25,000 square-foot flagship pet care center combines the best of Petco's physical and digital offerings, including a stylish grooming salon, full-service veterinary hospital, JustFoodForDogs kitchen, curated merchandise assortment and more for a complete pet care experience.
- Step into Tropic Time: Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Celebrates National Flip Flop Day® by Offering Free Smoothies
A tropical oasis in a sea of responsibilities, National Flip Flop Day pulls out all the party stops by offering a free smoothie year after year to inspire guests to find Tropic Time in every moment – even when putting your toes in the sand seems a million miles away.
- Pacsun and The Metropolitan Museum of Art Celebrate Collaboration with New Fine Art-Inspired Capsule Collection
Celebrating The Met as a New York landmark, this summer collection features artwork depicting iconic locales across the state, including the Statue of Liberty, the majestic Hudson River and historic Governors Island. Each piece in the collection is designed to capture the grandeur of these renowned destinations, further immersing Pacsun customers into the world of fine art.
- Instacart Launches New AI-Powered Food Inspiration Search Tool, Ask Instacart
"From decisions about budget and dietary specifications to cooking skills, personal preferences, and so much more, Ask Instacart can help customers answer all of their food questions and deliver the ingredients for the perfect meal in as fast as an hour," said JJ Zhuang, Chief Architect at Instacart.
- Pop-Tarts® Intercepts College Football Fandom with First-Ever Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Pop-Tarts Bowl, featuring top teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences, will take place on Thursday, December 28, at 5:45 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ESPN.
- Clinique & kate spade new york Unveil Their First-Ever Brand Collaboration and Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Clinique and kate spade are joining forces to unveil a playful collaboration that combines vibrant kate spade new york patterns with a collection of Clinique's Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss. The collaboration was developed through a shared vision of representing joy, optimism, and color while providing prestige products that resonate with consumers.
- The "White Castle Slider Showdown" Seeks Cravers' Best Recipes Using Sliders as the Star Ingredient
The winner will receive free Sliders for a year, recognition at a special event at White Castle's home office in early 2024, and White Castle swag.
- Specialty Food Association 67th Summer Fancy Food Show Sells Out
The Show features a keynote address by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, and a variety of networking and educational events throughout all three days (June 25-27).
- Fifth-Annual Donut-Eating Contest Raises Money for Vets Aboard USS Midway
This event is part of The Salvation Army's annual tradition, National Donut Day, which began in 1938 as a fundraiser that honored the memory of The Salvation Army's volunteer "Donut Lassies," who served some of the comforts of home (donuts and coffee) to soldiers during World War I.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, quarterly results for Hormel Foods and Nordstrom crossed the wire this week.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
