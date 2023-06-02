MAKITA OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT EARNS AFTC® CERTIFICATION FROM THE AMERICAN GREEN ZONE ALLIANCE (AGZA)

Certification is the result of rigorous field testing, and is important

news for an industry seeking best options to replace gas equipment

LA MIRADA, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality professional tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories, is proud to announce it has received field-tested certification from the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) for its XGT® and ConnectX™ Systems of battery-powered outdoor power equipment.

AGZA CERTIFIED: Makita has received field-tested certification from the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) for its XGT® (top) and ConnectX™ Systems of battery-powered outdoor power equipment. (PRNewswire)

Rigorous Testing to Find Best-Performing Zero-Emission Equipment

AGZA, the global leader in zero-emission sustainable grounds maintenance strategies, tests and advocates for the highest quality and best performing zero-emission lawncare equipment. AGZA Field Tested Certification (AFTC®) is the result of rigorous independent testing, and the Makita XGT® and ConnectX™ Systems of commercial battery-powered equipment have earned this distinguished credential.

"Makita has the product solutions that allow pro landscapers to replace their gas-powered equipment and go battery-powered for mowing, trimming, cutting and clean-ups," said Mario Lopez, director of product development, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "AGZA follows strict testing standards, and Makita is proud to carry this important certification. If you are a user seeking to take your truck or trailer to battery powered, Makita has more options for full gas conversion."

For landscape professionals, Makita's certification is important news in the face of increasing regulation of gas-powered equipment.

"With this certification, Makita is poised to help the landscape maintenance industry cope with regulatory pressures and workload feasibility to make a living with commercial-rated battery-powered tools," said Dan Mabe, president, American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA). "Makita will help landscape professionals get a return on their investment and profitability with more battery-powered products that rival gas performance and working times."

Innovation Leader in Cordless

Makita has over 40 years of leadership in cordless innovation and continues to expand battery-powered professional power equipment solutions. Makita Systems that now carry the AFTC® certification include the following:

XGT ® 40V max | 80V max: The most powerful handheld solution for pro landscapers, with cordless equipment and tools engineered for applications that traditionally use gas, cords, and air (125+ XGT ® products in 2023).

ConnectX™ 36V | 40V max: A run-time and power solution for professional landscapers seeking a gas replacement. The ConnectX™ 1,200 watt hour Backpack Power Supply is compatible with ConnectX™ products, as well as 40V max XGT® and 36V (18V X2) LXT® products with the use of an adapter.

For more information about Makita Outdoor Power Equipment, visit makitatools.com/ope

About AGZA

AGZA provides workforce training and educates the industry on how to transition lawn and garden operations safely and responsibly to lower impact alternatives. AGZA prioritizes the needs of the industry to ensure profitability for battery electric business models. We design, verify, certify, and celebrate quiet, low emission AGZA Green Zones® for cities, schools, golf courses, and commercial properties. Here's to healthy workers and peaceful communities. Learn more at agza.net

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, pneumatics, and cleaning solutions, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information about Makita U.S.A. call (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wayne Hart

(714) 522-8088 x4410

Consumer Inquiries:

(800) 4-MAKITA

makitatools.com

@makitatools

Makita U.S.A., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Makita U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Makita USA