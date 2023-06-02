Hard Rock International Encourages All to "LOVE OUT LOUD" this Pride Month with New Limited-Edition Retail and Series of Global Events Throughout June with HALSEY

Hard Rock International Encourages All to "LOVE OUT LOUD" this Pride Month with New Limited-Edition Retail and Series of Global Events Throughout June with HALSEY

Hard Rock Honors Partnership with Multi-Platinum, Genre-Bending Artist Halsey with $250,000 Donation to LGBTQIA+ Causes via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is celebrating its ongoing support of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month, bringing to life the brand's core founding mottos, "Love All, Serve All" and "All Is One," while encouraging allies everywhere to "Love Out Loud." Throughout the month of June, Hard Rock is releasing limited-edition merchandise and participating in special activations and fundraising efforts in support of Hard Rock Heals Foundation ®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, along with local charities and nonprofit partners that work tirelessly to serve and elevate LGBTQIA+ communities.

Hard Rock International “Love Out Loud” partner Halsey designed two co-branded T-shirts as part of the Pride 2023 retail collection, which will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities such as Outright International and Human Rights Campaign via Hard Rock Heals Foundation. (Photo Credit: Sam Dameshek) (PRNewswire)

"At Hard Rock, acts of service and authentic inclusion are engrained in our brand DNA and everyday mottos, ensuring that all Team Members and guests at our properties are treated with love and respect," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock. "As part of our commitment, we will continue to demonstrate allyship and amplify LGBTQIA+ voices in our local communities and around the world."

Partnership with Halsey

To kick off Pride 2023, Hard Rock has announced a partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, Halsey – known for pushing creative boundaries, while influencing and impacting beyond music by advocating for important causes such as the LGBTQIA+ community. To celebrate the partnership and Pride Month, Hard Rock has pledged a minimum of $250,000 to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International, via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

As part of the Pride Retail Collection, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. Additionally, as part of the "Love Out Loud" campaign, Hard Rock will be hosting a private performance at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. This VIP event will include a panel of notable guest speakers and an intimate performance by Halsey. Halsey will also donate special memorabilia to Hard Rock's celebrated collection of more than 87,000 pieces, live during the event.

Following the private event at Old Park Lane, a special series of Halsey with String Ensemble Hard Rock Live shows will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood (June 24), Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (June 30) and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain (July 2).

Limited-Edition Pride Retail Collection

In addition to the exclusive Halsey merchandise, Hard Rock is releasing a specially designed retail collection in honor of Pride Month, paying tribute to the brand's "Love All, Serve All" and "All Is One" mottos. The uniquely designed, limited-edition merchandise, includes colorful Hard Rock t-shirts, bandanas, socks, cups, keychains and pins, of which a portion of proceeds will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities throughout the globe. The Pride 2023 retail collection is now available through July in stores and online at Rock Shops®.

Cafe Activations

Pride is a global celebration and declaration of love, which is why participating Hard Rock Cafes worldwide will be hosting a variety of local activations to proudly "Love Out Loud" alongside the LGBTQIA+ community. Activations will range from live performances to local Pride menus, customized playlists and more. Hard Rock Cafe will also participate as a sponsor in several Pride parades across the US and Europe, including those in New York City, London, Copenhagen, and Nice.

Love Out Loud Suites & Hotel Activations

Hard Rock Hotel properties around the world are partnering with notable LGBTQIA+ figures in their local communities to create exclusive experiences including one-of-a-kind curated suites, unique food and beverage offerings, entertainment experiences, Pride playlists, and community fundraising events.

In addition, Hard Rock Hotels is working with street artists known for integrating LGBTQIA+ themes in their art, to create meaningful paintings in select local communities where Hard Rock operates.

More than 70 percent of the 87,000 pieces of authentic music memorabilia on display at Hard Rock properties are dedicated to LGBTQIA+ artists and iconic moments in music history.

For additional information on how Hard Rock supports the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please visit www.hardrock.com/dei.aspx . Information on Hard Rock Heals Foundation can be found at www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.aspx .

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects, and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International