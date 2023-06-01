PBC announces Congressman Earl Blumenauer as a Keynote Speaker for PBC 2023 Conference

A key introducer of the bipartisan and bicameral Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act of 2023, Congressman Blumenauer to speak at PBC 2023.

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Earl Blumenauer, Founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, will discuss cannabis banking at the PBC 2023 Conference in Washington D.C., September 21-22, 2023.

As quoted in his office's press release, Congressman Blumenauer states "It is past time that Congress addresses the irrational, unfair, and unsafe prohibition of basic banking services to state-legal cannabis businesses. The House has passed the SAFE Banking Act on a bipartisan basis seven times. I am delighted that the Senate is joining us in making it a priority."

PBC Conference CEO, Joshua Radbod adds, "Last year at PBC 2022 our keynote speaker Senator Merkley announced his Senate version of the SAFE Banking Act, SAFE Banking Plus, and this year we are excited to hear about the House's new version from Congressman Blumenauer, one of the key advocates of cannabis banking in the House."

PBC's annual conference is known for bringing government and industry leaders together. Previous government participation includes IRS Commissioners, Senators, Congresswomen, State Cannabis Regulators, Banking Regulators, and other federal and state regulators and legislators. Now in its fourth season, PBC 2023 will once again draw a crowd of 600+ executives and influential thought leaders to Washington, DC for two days of networking and discussing the challenges of payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry.

All-access passes are now available for PBC 2023, being held in Washington, D.C. this September 21-22, 2023.

Attendees will hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches. After participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can browse leading solutions in the exhibit area and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC-hosted happy hours.

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (PBC Industry Landscape, Cannabis Banking Directory , Compliance Directory , Payments Directory, Cannabis Banking Ecosystem Report ). More information at www.pbcconference.com .

The PBC team has recently expanded their portfolio of events with the CBC Summit, which addresses banking & compliance challenges for the crypto industry (www.cbcsummit.io).

