What's New this Summer? Nostalgia

Orlando's ICON Park Launches Retro Attraction Game; Beats Vacation Inflation with 30-venue "Play Pass"

1st interactive gaming attraction within a 400-ft-high observation wheel

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer in Orlando, you can now travel around the whole state of Florida – in just 20 minutes – in a new gaming experience at ICON Park, and families can beat rising prices of "vacation inflation" with a new Play Pass to 30+ attractions, restaurants, bars and shops.

NEW ATTRACTION GAME:

ICON Park has launched The Great Florida Road Trip, the first interactive game played while riding inside a 400-ft. high observation wheel. As their capsule rises 400 feet in the air, guests use a special retro-themed camera, outfitted with infrared technology, to aim at markers on the rooftops below and compete for points to win a prize – a $5 arcade card for In The Game ICON Park.

These game markers are themed to a nostalgic road trip through Florida in the 50s and 60s, paying homage to the state's original tourism attractions, which were here even before its famous theme parks.

"This new experience is inspired by the original features that put Florida on the map," said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. "Weaving together new technology with nostalgia, this experience is designed for people of all ages to enjoy. Kids love competing and testing their gaming skills, and parents and grandparents share great memories from childhood vacations."

NEW "PLAY PASS"

ICON Park is defying the trend of increasing prices with the launch of a new pass which includes free admission, and unprecedented savings, at 30+ venues, such as attractions, restaurants, bars and shops. Priced at $89.99 per person, the pass offers more than 50 percent savings.

Ensuring vacation flexibility, the pass is valid for 30 days, so guests may come and go during their Orlando stay and enjoy both day and nighttime activities at the venues.

