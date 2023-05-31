Touch Interface Company Doublepoint Launches Evaluation Kit at Augmented World Expo 2023

Based on Snapdragon Wearable Platforms to Bring Advanced Gesture Recognition to Smartwatches

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE Booth 943 - Doublepoint is an innovative startup focused on building touch interfaces for next-generation Android-based Augmented Reality (AR) and Consumer Electronics (CE) devices, today announced the launch and availability of its Doublepoint Evaluation Kit at Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2023. Using the Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, the kit provides Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) with advanced gesture recognition algorithms and data evaluation tools to solve the most challenging input challenges for next-generation devices, including AR.

The Doublepoint Evaluation Kit utilizes the power of Snapdragon W5+to provide accurate and efficient gesture recognition to the widest possible range of AR and CE products. The kit includes a range of software tools and resources, including a software development kit (SDK), a library of gesture detection models and evaluation tools. The SDK enables OEMs and ODMs to integrate Doublepoint's advanced machine learning algorithms into their designs. These algorithms accurately detect a range of touch-based microgestures including pinch, surface interactions and more into upcoming smartwatches and smart wristbands. Doublepoint's evaluation kit is designed to be easy to use, allowing developers to quickly evaluate and integrate the technology into their products.

"We're excited to announce the launch of the Doublepoint Evaluation Kit - the industry-leading AR hardware platform, now with support for the Snapdragon W5+ Wearable platform" said Ohto Pentikäinen, CEO of Doublepoint. "I'm especially excited about how OEMs and ODMs can build intuitive AR interactions using our tools. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for customers to integrate Doublepoint's technology into their products and bring them to market quickly and cost-effectively."

"The Snapdragon W5+ platform was designed to be a comprehensive solution to enable a variety of wearable applications including a companion device to AR smart glasses. We're excited about these new use cases and we see great synergies between this innovation and the investments we are making in head worn AR," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Wearables and Mixed Signal Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

