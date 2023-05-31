Rezilion Releases New Smart Fix Capability, Delivering Intelligent Guidance for Patching

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion , an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced the release of its new Smart Fix feature in the Rezilion platform, which offers critical guidance so users can understand the most strategic, not just the most recent, upgrade to fix vulnerable components.

Patching is a complicated and noisy process, which can lead to longer times for fixes, and increases risk for an organization. In the patching process, updating vulnerable components to the latest version can cause disruptive breaks in the environment, hindering innovation and security. This is all happening against a backdrop of tension between Dev and Sec in which remediation must happen but is often slow, complicated, and difficult to streamline.

Smart Fix is the answer to these common woes. The feature offers guidance on the best update version available to patch all CVEs with the lowest likelihood of breaking applications or infrastructure, shrinking operational risk and minimizing downtime. The guidance also allows users to clear out clutter and complexity and create policies and automation to prioritize the smartest (not just the most recent) fix available. This leads to faster remediation workflows to minimize exposure time. Developers can focus on fixing components that are possible to fix with clear instructions on what they need to fix right the first time, avoiding time-consuming rounds of research and rollbacks.

Unlike other scanners and vulnerability management solutions, through Rezilion's platform, Smart Fix tells you not only what and where to fix but HOW to eliminate both CVEs and operational risks simultaneously – and get the work done automatically. The feature is one of a series of recent platform enhancements aimed at improving and accelerating software supply chain security.

"We believe that too much time is spent on security – especially when it comes to software," said Liran Tancman, CEO, Rezilion. "That's why we're releasing Smart Fix, which will allow customers to apply the best upgrade available that will not break their build, while addressing multiple, exploitable vulnerabilities with one patch, saving everybody time."

About Rezilion:

Rezilion's software supply chain security platform automatically assures that the software you use and deliver is free of risk. Rezilion detects third-party software components on any layer of the software stack and understands the actual risk they carry, filtering out up to 95% of identified vulnerabilities. Rezilion then automatically mitigates exploitable risk across the SDLC, reducing vulnerability backlogs and remediation timelines from months to hours, while giving DevOps teams time back to build.

