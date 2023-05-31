PCF Insurance Advances Growth Strategy, Inks Enterprise Agreement with Vertafore

LEHI, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that it has signed an enterprise agreement with Vertafore®, a leading insurance technology company, as part of PCF Insurance's strategic focus to drive profitable, organic growth, create efficiencies and provide more data across its network of more than 140 agencies.

(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services) (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Vertafore aligns with our goal of leveraging technology to empower collaboration, improve processes, and create efficiencies and economies of scale that will unlock additional organic growth opportunities," said Jenni Lee Crocker, President of PCF Insurance. "Vertafore's best-in-class solutions offer a competitive advantage to all of our Agency Partners."

The investment is designed to help PCF Insurance's Agency Partners harness technology to power modernization in the four areas proven to support growth: managing the agency, engaging clients, connecting in real-time with carriers, and leveraging data for agency growth and better client service.

"Vertafore is thrilled to partner with PCF Insurance to equip its Agency Partners with solutions that will fuel their long-term success," said Gareth Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Vertafore. "PCF has a clear technology vision, and we're looking forward to empowering its strategy to drive growth and help its Agency Partners strengthen their relationships with their clients."

Vertafore's end-to-end approach to agency management simplifies and automates the insurance life cycle, while creating an exceptional digital experience for both their customers and their customers' clients.

"Implementing Vertafore's suite of solutions across our enterprise will strengthen our entrepreneurial culture, empowering our Agency Partners to focus their time and energy on cultivating relationships and meeting the evolving needs of clients," said Crocker. "Vertafore has demonstrated a genuine interest in partnering with us to help us achieve our current and future goals."

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2023 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Vertafore (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services