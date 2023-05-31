Introducing the Sugafina x Hollywood Collection

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights, camera, action! Luxury candy boutique, Sugarfina, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce come together to create the Sugarfina x Hollywood Collection – a line of Candy Bento Boxes®, Candy Cubes®, Chocolate Bars, and Popcorn Canisters to celebrate 100 years of the Hollywood Sign. The collection joins the 2023 centennial celebration, a campaign honoring Hollywood's world-famous landmark with special collaborations, festivities, and events.

Sugarfina x Hollywood Collection (PRNewswire)

"As an LA-based brand, the heart of Sugarfina is in California," said Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor of Sugarfina. "To collaborate with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a fully-authentic experience for many members of the Sugarfina brand. We are thrilled to participate in the 100th Anniversary celebrations and look forward to spreading sweetness to all California dreamers."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Sugarfina to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign" said Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "Sugarfina's candies are all unique, just like our very own Hollywood Sign, so it makes sense for the two of us to partner together" he added.

The release features a complete collection with unique candies and packaging that celebrate Hollywood'sbiggest star. Known for their fancy gummies, Sugarfina has released a new candy tributing the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Walk of Fame Stars, sweet and sour gummy stars dazzling in the flavors of Pineapple, Watermelon, and Strawberry. Celebrate this exclusive collaboration with Sugarfina and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce at www.sugarfina.com, or in-store at Sugarfina.

Product Quick Facts:

Sparkling Stars Pink Chocolate Bar, $9.95

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn Canister, $22

Champagne Bears® Celebration Bottle, $20

Strawberry Champagne Bears® Celebration Bottle, $20

Hollywood x Sugarfina 3 Piece Candy Bento Box®, $32

Hollywood x Sugarfina Candy Tasting Box, $34

About Sugarfina:

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina's exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter @sugarfina.

About the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce:

Since 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC) has transformed businesses and improved lives. With more than 750 members, the Chamber is the largest business organization in Hollywood and serves as a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow and make an impact. The HCC is the proud steward of two global icons; the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood sign. Held in the public trust, the HCC strengthens and promotes business through connecting, coaching, advocating, and innovating. To make a difference, connect with us at hollywoodchamber.net.

Sugarfina Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sugarfina, LLC