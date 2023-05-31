Ecommerce Aggregator Society Brands Acquires Wolf Tactical, a High-Performance Tactical Gear Company

Founder Tim Wu Will Remain as Brand President and Lead Future Growth of the Company

CANTON, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands , an ecommerce aggregator built for and by founders, today announced the acquisition of Wolf Tactical , a high performance tactical gear company based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Wolf Tactical offers products ranging from EDC Belts and Range Belts to Weighted Vests, Tactical Backpacks and more.

"I started Wolf Tactical by myself as a side hustle with very limited knowledge of business and entrepreneurship. A combination of hard work and relentless learning allowed me to build it into a multi-million-dollar business," said Tim Wu, Founder of Wolf Tactical. "With the help of Society Brands, I have access to untapped potential that I would not be able to achieve by myself. The leadership team at Society Brands is phenomenal. They laid out a vision and concrete plan for Wolf Tactical that is along the lines of what I imagined. With this partnership, I am looking forward to taking the Wolf Tactical brand to a new level, while being able to learn from the best."

Founded in 2017, Wolf Tactical provides customers with premium and affordable gear that is built to last and supported by a Lifetime Guarantee. The company is the seventh brand to join the Society Brands portfolio, which spans across a variety of consumer product categories. Tim Wu will assume the role of Brand President and continue to grow the brand's product portfolio with the support of the Society Brands team.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Wolf Tactical and couldn't be more excited to partner with Tim Wu to help accelerate the business that he founded," said Michael Sirpilla, CEO of Society Brands. "Tim has done an incredible job of building a great brand that consumers love and he will continue guiding the vision of Wolf Tactical moving forward. With Tim's passion, skills and tribal knowledge coupled with Society Brands team and our expertise, anything is possible."

Society Brands is well-positioned for a successful 2023 with a healthy acquisition pipeline on the horizon. The ecommerce aggregator continues to move full speed ahead with optimizing and growing acquired brands while executing long-term goals for the company.

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on Amazon and their own DTC sites. The company was built for and by founders, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com .

