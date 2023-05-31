7-Eleven, Inc. Heats Up Summer Menu with Mouthwatering Wings

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes bring the heat with two incredible deals and new chances to win one-of-a-kind prizes

IRVING, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kickoff to summer just got even hotter! 7-Eleven, Inc. is gearing up for the best season of the year with piping hot wing deals and a brand-new, mouthwatering flavor. From smokey to sweet and roasted to savory, the world's largest convenience retailer has wings to satiate every wingman – and wing-woman's – cravings…and wallet:

Glazed BBQ Classic Wings: Classic bone-in wings just got a new BBQ flavor! Featuring a smoky-sweet glaze with notes of garlic, paprika, pepper and tomato, these wings are seasoned, coated and glazed twice for a delectable eating experience. And for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores, 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards ® loyalty members can enjoy 10 Classic Bone-In Wings for just $5* .



Breaded Boneless Wings: These all-white meat chicken breasts are tumble-marinated in a savory seasoning of salt, pepper and garlic, then battered and breaded in a crunchy, homestyle coating topped with black pepper flakes. Members of the 7Rewards loyalty program can treat themselves to eight Boneless Wings – including traditional Breaded, Hot Honey, and Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored – at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes locations for just $3* *!

"This new glazed BBQ flavor arrived just in time for summer – and is the perfect snack for customers to bring to their outdoor barbecues without having to fire up the grill," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven's Senior Director of Hot Food. "Even better, these wings make a great treat for the dad or father figure you're celebrating this Father's Day, June 18."

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who buy these participating products, and others such as all Red Bull varieties, will snag 7X entries for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes – including backstage passes and artist meet and greets – compliments of music powerhouse Lyrical Lemonade***. See here for more details.

Need to beat the heat? Customers can enjoy their wings with a side of Slurpee® drinks, Big Gulphttps://www.7-eleven.com/slurpee® fountain beverages and more delivered with the 7NOW® Delivery app! Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Valid thru 6/27/2023. Limit 1 per customer per day. Valid on multiples of 10. Plus tax. See app for full terms.

**Exp. 6/27/23. At participating U.S. stores. Plus tax where applicable. See app for full terms. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***NO PURC NEC. Ends 8/29/23 at 11:59:59 pm ET. For US residents 13+ (minors need parental consent). Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. See full Rules (+free entry methods) at https://bit.ly/7E-SZN-23.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

