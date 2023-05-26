WiMi Develops A Deep CNN-Based 3D Image Reconstruction Algorithm System

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a deep convolutional neural network-based 3D image reconstruction algorithm system. The system is an innovative model that extracts the features of the input image through a convolutional neural network, then generates the parameters of the 3D model through fully connected layers, and finally inputs these parameters into the 3D model for reconstruction.

The system contains several modules, including dataset preparation, feature extraction, parameter generation, 3D reconstruction, model evaluation, and application interface, each with unique functions and roles, forming a complete system.

Dataset preparation: The 3D image reconstruction algorithm needs a large amount of 3D model data as a training set so that the deep learning algorithm can learn the morphological and structural features of the 3D model. This module is responsible for collecting and producing the training dataset and performing data pre-processing and cleaning to ensure the quality and availability of the dataset. The dataset's quality directly affects the algorithm's accuracy and robustness. The dataset contains a variety of 3D models of different classes and morphologies to ensure the universality and generalization ability of the algorithm.

Feature extraction: This module performs feature extraction and representation of the input image using a convolutional neural network, which typically includes multiple convolutional and pooling layers, to extract high-level features from the input image.

Parameter generation: This module uses fully connected layers or other regression algorithms to map the feature vectors from the encoder output into the 3D space. These parameters control the morphology, size, pose, and other attributes of the 3D model.

3D reconstruction: This module inputs the parameters into the 3D model to generate the final 3D reconstruction model. This module typically uses deconvolution and upsampling layers to map the feature vectors from the encoder output into 3D space.

Model evaluation: This module evaluates the differences and errors between the generated 3D and original models. These errors can be used to optimize the algorithm parameters and improve the training dataset to increase the accuracy and robustness of the 3D reconstructed model.

Application Interface: This module presents the 3D reconstructed model and provides a user interaction interface that allows the user to adjust the attributes and parameters of the model to achieve customized design and personalization requirements.

Compared with traditional 3D reconstruction algorithms, WiMi's deep CNN-based 3D image reconstruction algorithm system has the advantages of high accuracy and adaptability. It uses deep learning to extract images' features and structural information by training a large amount of data to obtain a more accurate 3D model.

The system will have a broader application prospect with the rapid development of deep learning, computer vision algorithms, and virtual reality technology. For example, by relying on this technology, the medical field can better classify and diagnose cases, robots can perform more accurate obstacle avoidance, and manufacturing industries can achieve faster and more precise item modeling, etc. As the technology develops, it can also be combined with other technologies, such as AR and VR, to achieve a broader range of applications.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

