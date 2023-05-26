This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including season 2 of "In Our Own World" podcast and winners of the Gracie Awards.
- Endel and Universal Music Group to Create AI-Powered, Artist-Driven Functional Music, Designed to Support Listener Wellness
Under this groundbreaking agreement, the companies will use Endel's proprietary AI technology to enable UMG artists to create science-backed soundscapes, designed to enhance listeners' wellness, including both new music and new versions of catalog music. The partnership will always respect creators' rights and put artists at the center of the creative process.
- iHeartMedia's My Cultura Announces Second Season of "In Our Own World," a Podcast by Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez
The 30-episode series offers its listeners an outer space-themed sanctuary where nothing is off-limits, creating an unpredictable experience that blends the hosts' unique perspectives with their penchant for mischief.
- Academy of Country Music and Lucas Oil Launch "ACM Garage Talk" Video Series Featuring Four Artists
The digital series shares personal stories behind the vehicles of some of Country Music's favorite artists – starting with Riley Green and his 1987 truck, followed by three additional stars.
- Women in Media Honored at the 48th Annual Gracie Awards, Celebrating Remarkable Achievements and Powerful Storytelling
This year's Gracie Awards also shined a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women directors and writers. Their talent and dedication were celebrated, emphasizing the critical roles they play in shaping the cultural landscape through their storytelling.
- BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Creator Beverly Bond Introduces BLACK GIRLS BOND®
BLACK GIRLS BOND® is a digital oasis, delivering content ranging from skincare and beauty to health and wellness, style trends, business insights, technological breakthroughs, and pop-culture news. The online hub also boasts captivating digital covers, fashion spreads, and in-depth profiles of game-changing women.
- Sharpie® Partners with Street Artist Kelsey Montague to Inspire Consumers to Make the World Their Canvas Through the Brand's Latest Campaign
To continue showcasing the capabilities of Sharpie, additional creators will share how the products can be used across various canvases, categories and creations throughout the year. Consumers can showcase their own masterpieces by using the hashtag #WorldIsYourCanvas on social for a chance to be featured on Sharpie's Instagram or win product.
- AviaGames Heats Up Summer Travel Time with its Hottest Mobile Gaming Titles
Whether you are waiting for a flight or train ride, taking a cross-country road trip, or simply need a break from an intense vacation schedule, AviaGames individual titles along with the Pocket7Games all-in-one mobile gaming solution offer a range of titles to keep your brain stimulated and gaming skills activated.
- Chipotle Announces Partnership with Capcom's Street Fighter™ 6 and Exclusive Experiences for the Fighting Game Community (FGC)
Players can earn Fighter Coins, in-game premium currency, with digital orders on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange for a limited time.
- Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass Delivers Best Value for Families All Summer
The Summer Fun Pass was created to help families looking for ways to deliver a memorable summer for their loved ones, keep the kids active and still save money. It delivers what families want with weekly deals on pizza and game play so they can pay one price and enjoy the perks all summer long.
- Julia Garner and Simone Ashley Join George Clooney for the First Time in Nespresso's New Vertuo TV Advert to Showcase the Playful Side of Coffee
The superstars highlight the breadth of flavours and styles in Nespresso's Vertuo range, as George Clooney and Julia Garner jovially compete against each other to guess coffee style choices. The advert was announced on May 22nd at an exclusive screening taking place during the Cannes Film Festival and on air in various Nespresso markets from the month of June and onwards.
