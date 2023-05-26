BIT Mining Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023

AKRON, Ohio, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The Company owns the world's top blockchain browser BTC.com and the comprehensive mining pool business operated under BTC.com, providing multi-currency mining services including BTC, ETC and LTC. The Company also owns a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, enabling the Company's self-efficiency through vertical integration with its supply chain.

