Stealth Partner Group Releases 2023 State of the Market Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins company and premier stop-loss general agency, released its Stop-Loss State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on economic conditions and government policymaking, COVID-19 impact on stop-loss claims and the healthcare sector, high-cost claims conditions, emerging cellular, gene, and CAR-T therapies, carrier/MGU insights, artificial intelligence, cost-saving considerations and benchmarking data derived from Stealth's book of business.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

"Our Stop-Loss State of the Market report outlines factors driving the market and provides our partners with meaningful and actionable insights regarding emerging market trends that directly affect their clients," said Harley Barnes, co-CEO, Stealth Partner Group. "Brokers can leverage information in this report – along with informed, specialized subject matter experts and the extensive database of Stealth – as they knowledgably advocate for their clients in the year ahead."

The cost of healthcare in the U.S. continues to increase, raising the costs of health insurance premiums and keeping experts on their toes attempting to predict the ramifications for the insurance market.

Stealth's annual state of the market report is a tool for employee benefits brokers and consultants to stay abreast of the market trends, pairing independent research and benchmarking data with in-depth industry knowledge and market insights from Stealth's stop loss experts, actuaries and partners.

To read the full report, please visit: stealthpartnergroup.com/sotm

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About Stealth Partner Group

Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins Company, was founded in 2009 and has grown to be one of the largest specialized general agencies in the country. The firm partners with brokers, consultants, and third-party administrators (TPAs) to negotiate, implement, and assist in managing medical stop-loss and ancillary benefits with the nation's top-tier carriers. With 15 offices across the U.S., Stealth offers its clients more than 150 years of collective experience in the stop-loss and ancillary insurance marketplace. For more information, visit www.stealthpartnergroup.com.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins