Wesco Expands Innovation Solutions Portfolio to Help Customers Transform Complex Supply Chain, Technology and Sustainability Challenges into Business Growth

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to- business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, today announced an expanded portfolio of services designed to help customers, suppliers and partners navigate an increasingly dynamic global marketplace.

In a world fraught with supply chain challenges, technology convergence and sustainability demands, Wesco's newly expanded capabilities underscore the company's mission to build, connect, power and protect the world.

Complementing Wesco's existing products and services portfolio, the newly expanded capabilities include the formation of an Innovation Partner Ecosystem; the expansion of internet of things (IoT) Advisory Services; and the opening of a new solutions innovation center in Glenview, IL.

"Wesco's innovative digital solutions are another synergy resulting from the transformational combination of Wesco and Anixter and represent a key milestone in achieving our vision of being the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions provider in the world," said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO, John Engel.

Mr. Engel continued, "Our expanded set of services will enable new markets and business opportunities for our suppliers and strategic partners. Our customers will benefit from our scale and global technical resources to deliver dynamic solutions that drive innovation and together, we will unlock value across our entire ecosystem."

Wesco will partner with our customers, installation partners and manufacturer community globally, to innovate and provide strategies that deliver meaningful return on investment. The newly formed Innovation Partner Ecosystem will work together to develop solutions to help customers achieve aggressive goals around electrification, automation and IoT, grid modernization, security, supply chain consolidation and digitalization. Comprising an impressive group of product and software companies, the consortium currently includes: APC , Arcules , Axis Communications , Belden , Bosch , Cisco Meraki , Commscope , Corning , Crestron , DMI , Eaton , Leviton Manufacturing and Panduit .

Wesco has also expanded its global IoT advisory services. As information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT) come together, customers across every sector are looking to gain real-time, data-driven insights into their businesses. Through our combination of IT and OT expertise, deployment support, installation enhancement services, broad portfolio of products and supply chain expertise, Wesco and our partners help integrators and end-user customers define a clear path to solving their most important operational challenges by harnessing IoT.

Customers can view these capabilities and experience the power they can bring firsthand at Wesco's Innovation Centers located around the world in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, England and India. In its newest center-of-excellence, located in Glenview, IL; Wesco will develop, co-innovate and demonstrate technologies and connected solutions from strategic suppliers and its Innovation Partner Ecosystem.

Wesco will continue to build out its innovation portfolio and deliver digital services and solutions to help customers and partners drive long-term business value and power tech-supported transformation. For more information visit: www.wesco.com/IoT.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

