RigiTech Announces Partnership with Spright, Leading Drone Delivery Operator

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RigiTech , growing provider of advanced drone delivery solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Spright , the U.S.-based market-leading unmanned aerial system operator. This strategic alliance and commitment to deploy the Eiger delivery system further signals the reliability of RigiTech's cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions. As part of this collaboration, Spright will become a key operating partner of RigiTech's systems in Europe and worldwide, playing a pivotal role in establishing new drone delivery networks for healthcare clients. RigiTech will be delivering the first six Eiger systems over the next few months and the training of Spright's key staff has already begun.

"Spright has pioneered advanced drone operations in the U.S., with an aviation-based approach that is key to deploying safe and reliable logistics services," says Adam Klaptocz, RigiTech's CEO. "In the last year we've proven our drones can meet the strict requirements of European regulations and have started commercial delivery operations with select healthcare customers. It's now time to scale. The partnership with Spright will allow us to expand our networks more quickly, as we focus our efforts on ramping up our production line and our software infrastructure."

RigiTech's key to success has been a focus on building technology that can solve real challenges in healthcare logistics while providing a solution that exceeds ever-evolving aviation safety standards. The Eiger's unique independent safety systems and their deep integration with RigiTech's cloud-based control software have been instrumental in gaining flight permissions throughout Europe. RigiTech is now the only drone delivery company operating a daily commercial BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) route in Europe, highlighting its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of the industry.

The partnership kicks off this week in Rome at EuroMedLab, where attendees will have the opportunity to witness the Eiger drone on display at Spright's stand, number 105. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone as RigiTech and Spright shape the future of drone delivery and revolutionize the industry.

RigiTech proudly continues the expansion of its Eiger drone system and its plans to enter new markets. With increasing demand for efficient and reliable drone delivery services, RigiTech is set to enhance its production capabilities and explore opportunities for BVLOS operations in the U.S., Latin America, Middle East, and Asia. Stay updated with our upcoming events and receive the latest news by following us on LinkedIn .

About RigiTech

RigiTech is a Swiss aerial logistics company founded in 2018 that focuses on creating fully-integrated drone delivery solutions. Its Eiger drone system, manufactured by RigiTech in Switzerland, is designed with a network-first approach: the key to scaling drone delivery into a sustainable business model. The centralized RigiCloud software infrastructure ensures reliable and compliant communications, flight tracking, and fleet maintenance management. To support their operating clients in gaining flight permissions faster, RigiTech's comprehensive offerings also include regulatory documentation and testing, connectivity infrastructure, training and support services, regulatory support, and SORA (Specific Operations Risk Assessment) expertise. RigiTech has secured BVLOS authorizations in Switzerland, Italy, France, Denmark and the Czech Republic, with a focus on healthcare and invitro diagnostics markets.

About Spright

Spright provides turnkey unmanned aerial systems (UAS) service solutions that are revolutionizing healthcare delivery and aerial utility inspections. Applying groundbreaking technology and an innovative service model, Spright offers streamlined and sustainable drone-based solutions to overcome the everyday challenges of inefficient ground operations. Spright is based in Gilbert, Arizona and is a division of Air Methods.

