RECALL NOTICE: Garner Foods® Has Issued a Recall on Mislabeled Product

Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Foods® is issuing an immediate recall on two of their Texas Pete® Wing Sauces. These products may have left the facility with incorrect labeling. Below are the details of the products in question, the lot in question, and the issue.

Recalled Products:

  1. 12 fl. oz. Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce - UPC 075500101038
  2. 12 fl. oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce - UPC 075500100116

Lot in Question:

  • Those products listed above that include a "Best Used By" code: 120623 T

Recall Issue:

  • Some packages of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce are mislabeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce contains SOY ALLERGENS. Thus, some mislabeled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce may contain SOY allergens.

SOURCE Garner Foods

