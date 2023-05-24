Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 7, 2023

FELTHAM, England, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference to be held in Paris on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (10:30 a.m. ET).

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

