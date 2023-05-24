Media Alert: Computex 2023 Keynote with Supermicro CEO

Supermicro CEO Delivers Keynote Address on the Latest System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Green AI and Sustainability

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2023 (COMPUTEX 2023), Supermicro's president and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a Computex CEO Keynote on the latest technology and system innovations supporting varied dynamic markets. Mr. Liang will talk about and showcase the latest technological developments and opportunities propelling the growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as highlight strategies for deploying Total IT Solutions with a focus on green computing and sustainability.

Supermicro's booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA H100 GPU Accelerators.

What: Supermicro Keynote Address with Charles Liang:

Where: Room 701, 7F, Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center (or online)

When: June 1, 2023, (Thursday) (GMT+8) 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

What: Forum Presentation with Mory Lin – Redefined Performance at The Edge Computing for AIoT and Telecom Open RAN Modern Workload Optimization

Where: 1F, Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei

When: May 31, 2023 (Wednesday) (GMT+8) 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

What: Supermicro Booth

Where: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F Booth M0320

When: May 30, 2023, thru June 2, 2023

