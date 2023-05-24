CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CAPCOM'S STREET FIGHTER™ 6 AND EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES FOR THE FIGHTING GAME COMMUNITY (FGC)

Chipotle is an official launch partner of the highly anticipated video game Street Fighter ™ 6 , available June 2

Players can earn Fighter Coins, in-game premium currency, with digital orders on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange for a limited time

The Chipotle Challenger Series will officially return on June 17 and feature Street Fighter 6 as its title game. Winners will receive a trip to the 2023 Evolution Championship Series in Las Vegas

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its partnership with Street Fighter 6, the latest installment of one of the top selling fighting games of all time. Chipotle will be the first restaurant brand to give Street Fighter 6 players the opportunity to earn Fighter Coins through digital entrée purchases made on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Later this year, Street Fighter 6 will feature in-game integrations like Chipotle Daily Brackets, Battle Hub signage, and Chipotle-branded avatar items.

In addition to the partnership with Street Fighter 6, Chipotle will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Evolution Championship Series (Evo), a sponsor of COMBO BREAKER, an advertiser on PlayStation™ media, and the first-ever restaurant brand to offer free food as viewer rewards on Twitch.

New Fighter Coin Integration

Starting June 2, Chipotle will offer players the opportunity to earn Street Fighter 6 premium in-game currency, Fighter Coins, when ordering through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com using the promo code HDKN236*. With every qualifying order placed, players will receive a code for 250 Fighter Coins while supplies last, allowing them to purchase Characters, Character Outfits, Character Alternative Colors, Stages, Stamps, Avatar Emotes and Avatar Gear in the official Street Fighter 6 in-game shop. Chipotle Rewards members can also redeem 250 points in the Chipotle Rewards Exchange to receive an additional code for 250 Fighter Coins. Players can learn more about the Fighter Coins offer at chipotle.com/sf6.

Viewer Rewards on Twitch

Chipotle will also offer Street Fighter 6 fans access to an exclusive reward via the Twitch community. This viewer reward on Twitch is a limited time offer that community members can unlock beginning June 2 at 9am PT. Chipotle will give out a total of 500,000 free chips and guac offers to Chipotle Rewards members who watch one hour or more of livestreams on participating Twitch channels while supplies last.

Viewers can find more information on the viewer rewards here: https://blog.twitch.tv/en/2023/05/24/street-fighter-6-viewer-rewards-on-twitch/.

The Chipotle Challenger Series Returns

Chipotle's signature esports competition will return in 2023 featuring Street Fighter 6. The Chipotle Challenger Series offers the gaming community a chance to compete for cash prizes, burritos for a year, and more. Additionally, the top two teams will receive a trip to the 2023 Evolution Championship Series (Evo).

Players can learn more about the 2023 Chipotle Challenger Series and register at www.chipotlechallengerseries.com.

Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2023 Presented By Chipotle

On-site spectators and players at Evo, co-owned by RTS and Sony PlayStation, will be treated to various integrated experiences, including a community lounge, pick-up brackets for Chipotle prizes, and custom gifts for pool qualifiers.

"Our FGC partnerships closely align Chipotle to a passionate and competitive community of gamers who are looking for convenient, delicious, and healthy options while playing titles like Street Fighter 6," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "We're thrilled to be able to enhance gameplay and unlock fun experiences for gamers."

"This partnership will provide Chipotle with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the passionate and dedicated fighting game community and to create innovative activations in-game and in-real-life within Street Fighter 6, Chipotle Challenger Series, Evo, Capcom Pro Tour and COMBO BREAKER throughout 2023," said Jason Scorrano, Head of Partnerships for RTS. "This innovative partnership will shape the future of the fighting game community and how brands connect with it in meaningful ways."

*AVAILABLE 6/2/23-10/31/23 OR WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. 20,000 codes available. Codes are only redeemable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Use code "HDKN236" at digital checkout via the Chipotle App or Chipotle.com to redeem. 1 code/transaction. US only. 13+. Requires valid copy of Street Fighter 6 & internet access. Terms: http://chipotle.com/sf6

