AFFINITYX CONTINUES TO INNOVATE IN ITS 30TH YEAR

ELGIN, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffinityX, a global partner for building, deploying, and scaling creative and marketing campaigns across digital and print platforms for businesses of all sizes, announced that as they embark on their 30th year in the industry , the company is more focused than ever on artificial intelligence, innovation, and partnering with the best-in-class ad technology partners to help their clients succeed.

From its humble beginnings in 1993, AffinityX has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions to support and scale the marketing needs of companies that support local businesses.

With a continued focus on leveraging the latest technology, AffinityX is building and renewing strategic partnerships with marketing SaaS providers, including TapClicks, Advisr, and others, to offer innovative solutions and deliver seamless user experiences and automated processes while enhancing efficiency and accuracy for its global clientele. Their upcoming new AI-powered products and platform integration launches with companies like Advisr and Lineup Systems will save clients time and money, making them the top choice for businesses looking to scale marketing solutions.

"AffinityX has always been committed to staying ahead of the curve in the marketing industry, and we're proud to celebrate 30 years of success in delivering effective solutions to businesses across the world," said David McTarnaghan, CEO. "With our upcoming product and integration releases, plus our ongoing focus on the latest AI technology and strategic partnerships, we're excited to continue driving success for businesses in the years to come."

AffinityX's proven track record of success and drive to stay at the forefront of advancements in the marketing industry makes them poised to help businesses execute with precision and achieve their goals far into the future. Their deep understanding of the latest trends and technology allows AffinityX to be uniquely positioned to help businesses find success in marketing, whether they're looking to build their brand, generate leads, or increase sales.

To learn more about AffinityX's upcoming product releases, or how they can help you succeed with top-of-the-line ad technology and AI-powered solutions, visit https://AffinityX.com today.

About AffinityX

As a global provider of industry-leading digital marketing, advertising, creative, and print solutions, AffinityX is committed to helping businesses of all sizes to grow through tech-enabled, data-driven solutions. AffinityX uses an adaptive, customer-first approach that provides virtually unlimited scale in operations and simplifies the complexity of digital advertising, resulting in fast turn times and exceptional quality and performance. AffinityX can be found online at https://AffinityX.com .

