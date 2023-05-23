Raytheon Technologies introduces highly efficient and cost-effective internet solution for all bizjet cabin sizes

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace business has launched a new cost-effective, cabin connectivity solution, allowing business jet operators - of all cabin sizes - to keep their passengers connected while in the air.

The Collins Aerospace IRT NX Satellite Communication (SATCOM) system for Iridium Certus® 700 is among the first certified connected cabin hardware and service solutions that can be installed and operated globally on a variety of aircraft platforms. Operators will enjoy an affordable, swift installation, as well as a reduction in overall connectivity costs by up-to 50%.

"Applications range from complementing existing KU/KA Band service in large cabins, to introducing cabin internet to small and medium size aircraft," said Clotilde Enel Rehel, Executive Director of Programs Connected Aviation Solutions at Collins Aerospace. "This new cabin connectivity solution provides a cost-effective level of connectivity that makes it an attractive option for all business jet operators."

As one of the first to market service providers for the Iridium Certus 700 product, the Collins solution will tap into the truly global Iridium® satellite network, providing business aviation passengers with a best-in-class broadband offering, enabling real-time access to news, productivity and voice calls over IP, matching passengers' demand for seamless connectivity.

Bombardier, the world leading manufacturer of business jets, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is the launch customer for installation during production and for upgrading existing customer aircraft, starting 2nd half of 2023.

"This is a game changing solution for the business aviation market, and we are proud to see our long history of collaboration on connectivity services continuing with Bombardier," said Nate Boelkins, Vice President and General Manager Business and Regional Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "By working hand-in-hand with SATCOM provider Iridium, the only player today offering pole-to-pole coverage capabilities, we are broadening the reach of connectivity solutions for all our business aviation customers around the world."

"Collins Aerospace continues to be an industry leader in providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to the business aviation market, and the Iridium Certus Connected® IRT NX SATCOM system turbocharges their offerings," said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, Iridium. "The light weight, low-cost, truly global IRT NX is going to be incredibly beneficial to aviators no matter where they fly."

Collins Aerospace designs and manufactures the entire IRT NX SATCOM system – including the SATCOM data unit, SATCOM configuration module and HIGH GAIN antenna – to provide a cohesive, seamless experience for its customers. Additional benefits associated with Collins' IRT NX SATCOM system for Iridium include lower weight and smaller antenna footprint than legacy SATCOM systems, allowing for minimum drag and lower power usage for operators.

