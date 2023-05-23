On Belay Welcomes New Sales and Marketing Leaders with Deep Healthcare and Industry Expertise to Further its Mission

LAWRENCE, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Belay Health Solutions, the company on a mission to empower primary care practices to succeed in value-based care, today announced the addition of two new executives to the team who will be instrumental in expanding its reach and growth.

Chad Turner joins as Chief Growth Officer

Olga Eskinazi joins as Vice President of Marketing

"We are excited to welcome Chad and Olga to our team. Their extensive industry expertise and successful track records will be invaluable to our growth as we continue to support primary care practices on their value-based care journey," said Andrew Allison, Co-Founder and CEO of On Belay. "Chad and Olga will help raise physician awareness of On Belay, expand partnerships with practices, and ultimately enable more patients to access high-quality care through robust, value-based care models."

Chad Turner has joined On Belay as Chief Growth Officer. Chad brings over 25 years of healthcare experience in sales, marketing, and operational leadership roles. Prior to joining On Belay, Chad led growth teams at Ventra Health, Sandata Technologies, & athenahealth. Earlier in his career, Chad served as Chief Operations Officer at Arrowhead Medical Management Services, a fully-delegated management company serving at-risk physician organizations. "I believe the best way to drive meaningful change in our healthcare system is to empower and support physicians as they transition to value-based care models," said Turner. "It is an honor to lead the On Belay growth team as we partner with physician practices across the nation."

Olga Eskinazi joins the team as VP of Marketing. She brings more than 15 years of brand management and marketing experience to the team. Prior to joining On Belay, Eskinazi led brand and marketing efforts at Kaia Health, Teladoc Health, and Quartet Health. "I'm excited to work for such a mission-driven company that is truly making an impact on people's lives. We have a unique opportunity to share our story and inspire more practices to join us on this journey," said Eskinazi.

On Belay's team has doubled in the last six months and is hiring at a fast pace to meet the needs of its growing physician base. With these new additions to the leadership team, the On Belay is ensuring the right people are in place to drive the On Belay mission forward.

About On Belay Health Solutions

On Belay Health Solutions is on a mission to empower primary care providers to deliver the best possible care, while optimizing their financial and operational performance. On Belay supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. On Belay currently operates in 15 states, including Washington D.C., partnering with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. Learn more at www.obhs.com.

