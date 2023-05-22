Lilly ESG Report Highlights Progress Towards Sustainability Goals

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20%



INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today released its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report showing progress towards the company's ambitious sustainability goals, which are critical to maintaining a strong and resilient company.

Notable sustainability highlights in the report include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the company's operations by more than 20% from 2020 to 2022 despite significant business growth over the same timeframe.

Continuing to improve the diversity of Lilly's workforce with minority group members now serving in a quarter of all management positions in the U.S. – and women serving in nearly half (49%) of all management positions globally.

$35 or less per month (effective March 2023 ) and reducing the list price of Lilly's most prescribed insulins by 70% (effective Q4 2023). 1 Improving access to Lilly insulin in the U.S. , including capping out-of-pocket costs ator less per month (effective) and reducing the list price of Lilly's most prescribed insulins by 70% (effective Q4 2023).

Nearly doubling the number of patients reached in resource-limited settings from 7.3 million in 2020 to 13 million in 2022 via the Lilly 30x30 initiative

"Since Lilly was founded nearly 150 years ago, we've aimed to have a positive impact on patients, communities and the environment," said Lilly's Head of ESG, James Greffet. "Sustainability is critical to our resiliency as a business and is integrated into how we fulfill our purpose of creating medicines that make life better for people."

Other environmental progress includes expanding use of solar energy at the company's global facilities and outperforming the biotech and pharmaceutical company average with an A- score for climate and water submissions from CDP in 2022.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) continue to be a priority for Lilly. For five consecutive years, Lilly has been in the top five of the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. Additional DEI highlights in 2022 include establishing an annual global DEI conference for employees and exceeding many of its Racial Justice Commitment goals – among them, increasing the company's spending with Black-owned businesses from $143 million in 2020 to $358 million in 2022.

Under Lilly 30x30, Lilly recently announced novel collaborations to improve quality healthcare in low- and middle-income countries, including with EVA Pharma to increase the supply of affordable, high-quality insulin in Africa; and with UNICEF to improve the lives of more than 10 million young people living with noncommunicable diseases. These and other efforts help meet U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

"Lilly has plans to introduce several additional potential medicines in 2023 and our sustainability strategy provides a foundation for us to continue to deliver on our commitment to patients around the globe," continued Greffet.

To learn more about Lilly's 2022 ESG goals and progress, visit https://esg.lilly.com/.

1 Terms and conditions apply. Automatically applied at the majority of retail pharmacies for those with commercial insurance. Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from Lilly's $35 solutions. But federal law provides that Medicare Part D beneficiaries also pay no more than $35 per month for insulin.

