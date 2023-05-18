Wish You Were Here Group and Macerich Announce Upscale, Experiential Restaurant Concept Élephante for Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Is First Expansion Location for Acclaimed Coastal Italian Hotspot Élephante in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wish You Were Here Group, the renowned, multi-concept hospitality company focused on creating unforgettable dining experiences inspired by global travel, and Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced upscale, experiential Élephante for the south wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is now undergoing redevelopment.

Spanning 12,000 square feet, this first location expansion for Élephante outside Los Angeles is designed to deliver a multidimensional experience to the Scottsdale community. It will boast a lavish indoor-outdoor space, complemented by a sophisticated cocktail lounge within the restaurant – a unique feature exclusive to its Arizona location. Drawing inspiration from its new surroundings, the space will emanate the ambience of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush florals, natural travertine floors and bespoke furniture. While embracing an elevated take on the Santa Monica location, the Scottsdale venue will maintain the organic, breezy feel of Élephante in Los Angeles.

In addition to its signature wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas and the famed whipped eggplant dip, the menu will take on more expansive offerings including a new grill section with a curated selection of premium meats, consciously selected seafood, and larger family-style dishes. The beverage program will feature Élephante's expertly crafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection of over 1,200 labels.

Élephante is part of Macerich's current project to extend the property's luxury presentation into Scottsdale Fashion Square's south wing anchored by Nordstrom to meet market demand. The restaurant/lounge will be set in a high-profile location on one side of the newly created porte cochere with luxury valet service and other high-end amenities and design features.

"We are thrilled to bring Élephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts a stunning landscape and a thriving culinary scene," said Nick Mathers, Founder of Wish You Were Here Group. "With its vibrant community that appreciates elevated dining experiences, it's a favorable market for restaurants, especially in Scottsdale Fashion Square. This year, we're celebrating five years since Élephante opened its doors in Santa Monica, so we feel this is the perfect evolution of our brand. We have created an atmosphere that captures the essence of sophistication while preserving the organic, laid-back feel that defines our first location. With this unique blend, we invite guests to embark on a memorable journey that resonates with Scottsdale's captivating charm."

Macerich continues to draw record numbers of top-performing concepts in a wide variety of categories for its portfolio of outstanding Regional Town Centers. During Macerich's Q1 earnings call on May 4, Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President of Leasing, noted that Macerich signed 256 leases for approximately 950,000 square feet. He added that this is 20% more leases and 59% more square footage than the company signed in the first quarter of 2022 – and that 2022 was a record year in terms of leasing volume.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Wish You Were Here Group and Élephante to our top-performing Scottsdale Fashion Square," said Healey. "Unique, upscale experiential restaurant concepts like Élephante continue to differentiate Macerich's A+ property in Arizona and further cement its place as one of the top luxury retail destinations in the entire country."

Macerich's retail real estate credentials in Arizona are unparalleled: The company dominates the retail landscape in Arizona with the most iconic and high-performing retail properties in the Phoenix metro area, including Biltmore Fashion Park, Kierland Commons, Arrowhead Towne Center, Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village, in addition to Scottsdale Fashion Square. These centers and their retail stores employ thousands of people and generate millions of dollars of revenue for their communities.

About Wish You Were Here Group

Wish You Were Here Group is focused on hospitality and creating unforgettable dining experiences inspired by global travel. The group's multi-concept portfolio is responsible for some of the most beloved restaurants, cafes and bars across the country, which aim to transport guests to other parts of the world. Each property has its own unique vibe influenced by different cultures and cuisines and delivers delicious food and cocktails alongside exceptional service in thoughtfully designed spaces. Wish You Were Here Group's restaurants, bars and lounges are currently in destinations including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York City with many more to come. For more information visit www.wishyouwereheregroup.com .

About Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of the nation's premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, with 1.9 million square feet and more than 240 shops and restaurants, plus a growing variety of exciting new uses, including the newly opened, four-level Life Time Fitness – whose memberships are already sold out – and Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the first non-gaming hotel from the famed Caesars brand, set to open in 2024. Great names at the property also include Alo Yoga, Apple, Brunello Cucinelli, Buck Mason, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Gucci, H&M, Lacoste, Levi's, Louis Vuitton, Lucid Motors, Lululemon, MAC Cosmetics, Nespresso, Sephora, Tesla, Tiffany, Tumi and Zara, plus large-format DICK's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Harkins Theatres, Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. The property features a wide variety of exciting dining, from upscale to casual, including Francine, Nobu, Ocean 44, Toca Madera, plus Shake Shack and more. Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be found at www.fashionsquare.com.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers, many of which contain mixed uses. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for U.S. Retail, Retail Centers. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

