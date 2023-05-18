TraceLink Announces Appointment of George Llado, former Merck and Alexion CIO, to Board of Directors

Renowned executive brings leading industry experience in supply chain digitalization through the successful deployment of cutting-edge technologies across Pharma landscape.

BOSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 entities across the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry, today announced the appointment of George Llado to the TraceLink Board of Directors.

George Llado (PRNewswire)

Renowned executive brings leading industry experience in supply chain digitalization to TraceLink.

"After spending more than a decade as a customer that depended on TraceLink's mission critical traceability and serialization solutions," said Llado, "I am delighted to join TraceLink's Board of Directors. During that time, we worked intensely together to ensure the safety and security of the medicines that patients rely on, and I look forward to playing a new, critical role in ensuring that TraceLink continues to innovate and deliver the next generation of end-to-end supply chain digitalization technologies required to increase product predictability and quality for patients with devastating diseases."

Llado is the former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he built the company's Global Information Technology function that enables Alexion to serve patients with rare diseases.

A bio-pharma industry veteran with over 35 years of business, information technology, and cyber-security experience, Llado and his team developed and implemented innovative technology and data-driven insights across Alexion's R&D, Commercial, and Supply Chain functions.

Prior to joining Alexion, George served as Vice President and business line CIO for Merck and Co., where he led the large-scale merger integration of Merck and Schering-Plough across the IT and Shared Business Services organizations.

In addition to this appointment, he serves on the Board of Charles River Laboratories and The National Center for Women & Information Technology. He also serves on the senior advisory boards of Sierra Ventures and Temple University's Fox Business School.

"George has been an esteemed customer and partner of TraceLink from day one," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "As CIO of Alexion and VP of Merck & Co., he spearheaded the implementation of TraceLink's network for Track and Trace, Global Compliance, Contract Manufacturing Collaboration, and Supplier Performance Management. His strategic guidance helped to fuel our growth from 2 to 2,000 customers."

In 2023, in recognition of his many contributions, George was awarded the NSBE Boston Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also been named to Forbes CIO Next list, is a Boston CIO Leadership Association's Global CIO of the Year finalist, and is a recipient of the Information Technology Leadership Award from Temple University's Fox Business School.

Llado will be presenting at TraceLink's FutureLink conference May 22-24 in Boston, Massachusetts on leading digital transformation across supply chain networks, how to drive change, and find value.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry's leading provider of supply chain digitalization through end-to-end product orchestration on the Opus digital network platform. With more than 290,000 network members, Opus connects people, processes, systems, and enterprises into a collective information network for intelligent business execution. TraceLink serialization, track-and-trace, global compliance, and real-time supply chain collaboration solutions empower customers to Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone™, achieve massive scalability, maintain continuous compliance, and ensure supply. TraceLink customers serialize more than one billion units per month across 15,000 connections. For more information, visit www.tracelink.com .

(PRNewsfoto/TraceLink) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TraceLink