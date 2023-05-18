PNY VERTO™ GeForce RTX™ 4060 Family of Graphics Cards; PNY Introduces Latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPU Family with DLSS 3

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY announced today the expansion of its revolutionary NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series PNY and XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new GeForce RTX 4060 family.

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available May 24th at top retail partners, starting at $399.99 .

The PNY GeForce RTX 4060 family joins the impeccably crafted PNY GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU line up, with three new GPUs; GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards. The entire GeForce RTX 4060 VERTO family will be available in three different configurations: XLR8 Gaming RGB Overclocked Triple Fan, XLR8 Gaming RGB Triple Fan and PNY Dual Fan edition. PNY's GeForce RTX 4060 family is designed to deliver incredible performance for mainstream gamers and creators at 1080P resolution at 100 frames per second with Ray Tracing and DLSS 3. The GeForce RTX 4060 product family delivers all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 neural rendering, third-generation ray-tracing technologies at high frame rates, and an eighth generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding.

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti models expand PNY's memory variety with 16GB and 8GB options. Enjoy remarkable cooling even when running resource-heavy games and content creation with two 90mm fans on the impeccably crafted compact dual fan design and three 90mm fans on XLR8 gaming triple fan designs. GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and 8GB VERTO models feature a sleek aluminum backplate to protect sensitive components and air vents to provide additional heat dissipation. Three copper heat pipes on the XLR8 Gaming VERTO GPUs and two copper heat pipes on the PNY VERTO GPU, pair with a copper base offering the ultimate cooling potential in the most compact PNY design to date. The compact dual slot design and powerful single 8-pin power connector offers expanded compatibility for a larger range of computer chassis without compromising performance.

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060

The GeForce RTX 4060 models are produced with the same high-precision craftsmanship and comparable features as their Ti counterpart. GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs are designed with two 90mm fans on the PNY VERTO model and three 80mm fans on XLR8 Gaming triple fan designs to maximize cooling in conjunction with two copper heat pipes and the copper base. GeForce RTX 4060 models continue to offer expanded compatibility with a powerful single 8-pin power connector on PNY's compact dual slot design. Experience additional heat dissipation with maximized airflow through meticulously cut air vents on the durable aluminum backplate.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 Gaming Powered by AI

Get the best performance boost using DLSS 3, built with advanced AI algorithms that use predictive models to seamlessly generate frames based upon previous and current frames, producing a hyper-realistic graphic experience while using NVIDIA Reflex to mitigate overall system latency. NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Drivers deliver the latest updates to your PC. DLSS 3 delivers a massive leap in performance by generating high quality frames. Turn DLSS 3 on and experience more frames in over 300 popular gaming titles, and growing.

Overclocking and ARGB Customization

Take your rig to the next level with ARGB lighting control and overclocking through PNY's VelocityX™ software. The PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 4060 Ti GPUs are equipped with 13 customizable LEDs and the PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 4060 GPUs are equipped with 6 customizable LEDs featured on the graphics card top edge, unlocking all new RGB effects with remarkable individual RGB control. Level-up and illuminate your system with brilliant ARGB lighting, fine-tune performance parameters, and monitor critical stats like core and memory clocks, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more.

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan OC Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan OC Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan OC Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3

Product Availability

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available May 24th via BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and other eTail partners starting at $399.99. PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB starting at $499.99 and coming soon. PNY GeForce RTX 4060 starting at $299.99 and coming soon.

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems, NVIDIA® Networking Solutions, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

