Nala Robotics Introduces Autonomous Bowl Bot and Sandwich Bot

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS,Ill., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nala Robotics, an AI technology company revolutionizing the culinary industry, today unveiled two fully autonomous, self-cleaning robots that can prepare an unlimited assortment of customized food bowls and sandwiches anytime, anywhere and without human intervention.

Ideal for quick-service chain restaurants and commercial kitchens, these latest additions to the company's growing lineup of robot chefs are compact, scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable restaurateurs to offer expanded menu items without additional labor costs.

"Hectic lifestyles continue to drive the growing sandwich market as hungry consumers on the go still choose subs for quick meals," said Ajay Sunkara, CEO and founder at Nala Robotics. "At the same time, people like the versatility of more health-conscious food bowls for meal customization. All of our robots bring to restaurants and commercial kitchens a wide variety of cuisines and popular menu items that always can be generating income, while serving a larger clientele of customers."

Within a 10'x10' footprint, Bowl Bot can prepare an infinite number of salad bowls, vegan bowls and burrito bowls. Consumers can select from 28 ingredients of bases, proteins and toppings, including chopped and sliced assorted vegetables, meats and cheeses. Bowl Bot also can grip and control sauce bottles while administering food portions with 95% accuracy, ensuring quality and consistency, while eliminating food waste.

Sandwich Bot can prepare nearly any type of sandwich from 48 choices of meats, vegetables and cheeses – all within a 16' x 12' space. Consumers can also select bread choice options and various spreads and sauces to customize their favorite subs.

The Wingman™ can pick up and load frying baskets with chicken wings, French fries and other food items, dip them in oil and shake off any excess. The multi-fryer configuration allows different cooked foods to simultaneously be sent to individual seasoning bins where spices or sauces are added and properly mixed to ensure every wing or food item is evenly coated.

Spotless by Nala™ provides a complete dishwashing solution, from scrubbing to storage. This highly intelligent robot will remove leftovers, rinse and clean cookware, cutlery, dishware and glassware, as well as dry, stack and store hundreds of varieties of utensils and kitchenware.

Orders and Fulfillment

Each Nala Robotics chef is equipped with natural language processing features to respond to voice menu orders at the point-of-sale or operational commands in the kitchen. In addition to on-premises ordering via multi-modal kiosk for in-dining or takeout, restaurants can create virtual storefronts for remote transactions through a website or online food ordering and delivery platform. Advanced AI and machine learning, along with high-performance cameras and sensors are used to perform all autonomous functions. More than 1,200 parameters are checked every microsecond, ranging from robot field of vision and food quality to point-of-sales, ensuring safety and enhanced productivity. Designed to be easily integrated into new or existing kitchens, all robots are equipped with a self-cleaning system and meet UL and NSF standards for safety.

Nala Robotics will be demonstrating several of its technologies at the at the National Restaurant Association Show May 20-23 (Booth: Lakeside Center — 9409) held at McCormick Place in Chicago. Email info@nalarobotics.com for more information on pricing and customized solutions.

About Nala Robotics

Nala Robotics is an AI technology company disrupting the culinary industry with the introduction of The Wingman, Pizzaiola and Nala Chef. Its fully automated, customizable robots use machine learning to cook infinite recipes replicated with exact precision anytime, anywhere. The company's autonomous robotic solutions are ideal for multiple cuisines including American, Chinese, Indian and Thai. Based in Arlington Heights, Ill., Nala Robotics has offices in California, India and Ukraine. For more information, visit https://nalarobotics.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @nalarobotics .

