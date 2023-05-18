CPV Launches Improved IGU and New Solar Façade Solutions

Highlights

New ClearVue PV solar vision glass IGU design improvements significantly reduce fabrication and assembly time by over 90%

New ClearVue PV solar vision glass IGU design integrates seamlessly with existing industry standard production equipment

New integrated Solar Façade Solutions combines ClearVue PV glazing with ClearVue solar spandrel panels and ClearVue solar wall cladding into fully integrated energy generating building envelope

New Solar Façade Solutions are expected to deliver significantly lower costs and higher overall energy generation resulting in expected payback period, depending on territory, for a full solar façade of less than 8 years

ClearVue has patented a method to export and import power to an IGU without compromising the seal compared to a traditional IGU

The ClearVue Solar Façade Solutions are expected to deliver efficiencies that will make solar an attractive mainstream option for commercial building sustainability

PERTH, Australia, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV OTC:CVUEF) (ClearVue or the Company) is pleased to announce the official release of its improved product design for the ClearVue PV solar vision glass integrated glazing unit or IGU. At the same time, the Company officially releases its new integrated Solar Façade Solutions.

The official launch of the new IGU design and the new integrated Solar Façade Solutions is taking place at a private event tonight 18:00 GMT on 18 May 2023 at the Building Centre at 26 Store Street, Fitzrovia, London (https://www.buildingcentre.co.uk/).

The new IGU design integrates new electrical connection elements that further simplify the assembly and fabrication of ClearVue's world leading triple and newly engineered double glazed IGU. Testing in fabricator facilities has shown that the design improvements reduce the fabrication time for a finished IGU by over 90% with consequent cost savings and the benefits of being able to scale production faster. Additionally, the new design greatly reduces the already low-risk of end-product rejections.

ClearVue's new Solar Façade Solutions extend energy generation across building façades by combining ClearVue's patented transparent solar glazing with ClearVue solar spandrel panels and solar wall cladding panels for enhanced efficiency and a lower average cost per watt. The integrated ClearVue Solar Façade is expected to provide a faster payback period on new curtain wall and façade projects resulting in improved return on investment. The expected payback period, depending on territory, for a full Solar Façade Solution is less than 8 years versus an expected product life of over 30 years.

Solar technologies used in building and construction have long been relegated to rooftop implementations due to prohibitive costs, weight, installation challenges, and lack of aesthetic appeal. ClearVue is addressing these challenges to make solar energy generation cost effective, easy to install, and aesthetically pleasing for use across commercial building façades and curtain walls. Early testing has demonstrated around 100 watts peak1* per square meter averaged across the building envelope.

By integrating ClearVue's patented transparent solar glazing IGUs with other solar energy generating façade solutions including spandrel panels and cladding, ClearVue can optimize efficiency, lower the overall cost of manufacturing and installation while maximizing energy production from a façade. To bring these different Solar Façade Solutions together, ClearVue has developed an integrated wiring system that will streamline installation, reporting, and maintenance in façade deployments.

ClearVue's latest improvements to its solar clear vision glass IGU design are expected to:

Reduce embedded carbon by approximately 30% by incorporating advanced thermoplastics

Offer a double glazed IGU design which reduces thickness by up to 48.5% when compared to ClearVue's current triple glazed IGU design and deliver a consequent weight reduction of up to 20kg per square meter (40% weight reduction)

Reduce thickness of the previous triple glazed IGU by 15.4%

Provide an IGU assembly process that allows seamless integration with standard IGU assembly production lines

Decrease IGU assembly labor time by 90% with consequent cost savings and increased production outputs

Work with advanced thermal glass coatings that materially reduce building energy use

ClearVue's new Solar Façade Solutions are expected to deliver:

Reduced overall cost per watt by over 70% when compared to previous generation vision glass

Increased output averaging 100 watts peak per square meter over an entire façade

The new ClearVue Solar Façade solution will be delivered to the market globally through a partner network of licensees including glazing and curtain wall manufacturers, and façade experts and consultants.

Acting CEO and Executive Director Jamie Lyford, commenting on the improvements to the IGU product design and the release of the new ClearVue Solar Façade Solutions offering said:

"The latest improvements to the ClearVue IGU design are a step-change for how ClearVue's core product is manufactured offering significant reductions in fabrication time for our licensed manufacturers. delivering consequent cost reductions and increases in manufacturing throughput. Every licensee and new potential licensee that has been exposed to this new design and approach to assembly of the ClearVue product believes this is the way forward and have supported this design initiative.

The new ClearVue Solar Façade separately takes a dramatic step forward in commercial building sustainability and architectural design. Now, solar energy generation is possible across nearly every surface of the building envelope. The extension of our product range expands the market by increasing the types and parts of buildings which can be addressed by ClearVue products. The ClearVue solar spandrel and cladding, when combined with ClearVue's solar vision glazing, make the integrated solution a game-changer."

The London Building Centre event tonight will be followed by a series of similar events to be hosted by ClearVue in the coming months in key target markets around the world.

The Company looks forward to updating the market on the upcoming launch events when the new upgraded products complete their testing and as the new Solar Façade Solutions are released into the market.

View official ASX Release here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02667227-6A1150664?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Authorised by the Board of ClearVue Technologies Limited.

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to compliment and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (amongst others).

ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: www.clearvuepv.com

1 Peak watt: a manufacturer's unit indicating the amount of power a photovoltaic cell or module will produce at standard test conditions (normally 1,000 watts per square meter and 25 degrees Celsius). Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration - https://www.eia.gov/tools/glossary

