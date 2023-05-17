RevitaLash® Cosmetics and City of Hope Continue Partnership in Support of the Federal Government's Cancer Moonshot

RevitaLash® Cosmetics Remains Devoted to Helping Reduce the Cancer Burden in Africa in Alignment with Their Eternally Pink® Pledge

VENTURA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Cosmetics, Inc., parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics, has announced a significant investment in City of Hope's Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative to improve breast cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment in the region as part of the Cancer Moonshot, a National Cancer Institute effort reignited by President Biden in 2022 which aims to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and families living with and surviving cancer globally, according to a recent White House press release .

This initiative aligns with RevitaLash® Cosmetics' commitment to philanthropy through the company's Eternally Pink® pledge, which ensures a portion of every product sold supports breast cancer awareness, research and education initiatives year-round, not just in October, in honor of the courage and strength of the brand's Co-Founder Gayle Brinkenhoff.

The overarching goal of the Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative is to increase education and training, thus improving detection, diagnosis, and treatment in an underserved region of the world. The partnership will fund the training of laboratory technicians in tissue processing and analysis, building pathology capacity in the region, as well as a nursing education program training 20–30 nurses in its initial pilot program. After the initial round of training is complete, the nursing program will expand into a "train-the-trainer program" in 12 sub-Saharan African countries, with a goal of reaching approximately 360 nurses. Through these initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics and City of Hope will improve breast cancer diagnosis and treatment for over 23 million people served by the hospital in Hawassa, Ethiopia and beyond.

"We are committed to our partnership with City of Hope on the Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative to improve breast cancer care and treatment in sub-Saharan Africa," said Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "By investing in education, we can ensure that more patients receive the care and treatment they need to survive and thrive."

"We are extremely thankful to have the opportunity to partner with a company like RevitaLash Cosmetics, who have been a valuable partner over the years," said Yared Wondimneh, MD, MPH, director of the Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative at City of Hope. "This investment will have a significant impact on women in Ethiopia and will help us achieve our goal of reducing breast cancer mortality in the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership with RevitaLash Cosmetics and working together to help curb the impact of breast cancer worldwide."

Breast cancer is a global issue that affects millions of women worldwide. Through partnerships like this one, we can work together to ensure that women everywhere have access to the care and treatment they need to survive and thrive.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community and honoring its origins. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California.]

About City of Hope

City of Hope is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people with cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. With locations in California, Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia, our team of more than 11,000 includes researchers, associates, scientists, doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, graduate students, fundraising specialists, marketing professionals, volunteers and support staff. All of us are united by our desire to find cures and save lives.

