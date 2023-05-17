Signaling project44's continued growth in the European market, the new Kraków office now serves as a hub for regional opportunities and global supply chain innovation

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced the grand opening of its latest European hub, a spacious new office in Kraków, Poland. Founder and CEO Jett McCandless was in attendance to celebrate the grand opening of an office that was strategically selected to deliver world-class supply chain innovation to project44's global customer base.

project44 Opens New Office in Kraków, Poland (PRNewswire)

"Our new Poland office is central to project44's growth strategy in Europe and around the world," said McCandless. "This new space provides room for us to grow and meet customer demand. We're incredibly excited about leveraging the operation in Poland to provide best-in-class supply chain solutions to more businesses and continue to provide career opportunities in the region."

project44 has over 400 team members across Europe, and the Kraków office will support the company's rapid, ongoing international expansion. After experiencing more than 50% year-over-year growth in total GAAP revenue and adding more than 400 additional customers in the last fiscal year.

"We're thrilled to see project44's continued expansion in the region," said Piotr Hunker, CEO of Trans.eu. "We recently launched a partnership with project44 to deliver an enhanced spot transport tracking solution and look forward to growing and serving our joint customer base in Europe. Through this expansion, we'll enable more shippers, freight forwarders and carriers to deliver exceptional service."

"Shippers, LSPs, and carriers worldwide are looking for the ability to track goods in real time as they move through the supply chain so they can accurately predict delivery times and improve sustainability through greater efficiency," said Renaud Houri, EVP International Markets at project44. "With the Kraków office serving as an important component of our European strategy, we're looking forward to helping more businesses in the region compete effectively with the world's most innovative end-to-end visibility platform."

The official grand opening celebration took place on Tuesday, May 16 where the U.S. Ambassador to Poland and the Mayor of Kraków were in attendance.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

