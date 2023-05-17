The Most Definitive List of The World's Best Beaches Ever Created, Presented By Banana Boat, Is Released

The Most Definitive List of The World's Best Beaches Ever Created, Presented By Banana Boat, Is Released

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The World's 50 Best Beaches, Presented By Banana Boat, has released a new list of the best beaches in the world. The list is a collaboration with over 750 of the world's leading travel influencers and professionals, including many of the biggest names in travel such as Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, Dame Traveler and others.

Unlike any other list, The World's 50 Best Beaches 2023, Presented By Banana Boat, is based on the votes of their Beach Ambassadors as well as hundreds of the world's most experienced and respected travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents. The list offers travelers around the globe with unparalleled insights from the best in the industry.

"At Banana Boat, we believe in creating experiences that help you enjoy, embrace, and say 'yes' to more fun outdoors," said Brianna Bostick, Associate Manager of PR & Brand Partnerships at Banana Boat. "We are proud to present a list of world class beaches that help you achieve this, especially as we approach the summer months. The list is uniquely defined by the firsthand experiences and careers of the industry's top professionals, making it the most trustworthy and accurate list of the world's best beaches ever created."

The World's 50 Best Beaches 2023, Presented by Banana Boat, is a snapshot of the opinions and experiences of top travel influencers and professionals around the world. The beaches were ranked according to five important criteria: sheer untouched nature, remoteness, how swimmable it is, annual days of sunshine, and average annual temperature. The top three beaches that made it to the list are Lucky Bay in Australia, Anse Source D'Argent of the Seychelles and Hidden Beach in the Philippines, beating out popular beach favorites that are often touted by tourism boards.

"Our study comes at a time when many travelers are dreaming of that perfect summer beach vacation," said Tine Holst, Co-Founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches. "It's a unique way of uncovering hidden gems that are often overlooked by the traveling public and provides the perfect inspiration for a beach vacation."

The World's 50 Best Beaches spent months consulting the world's top travel influencers and professionals, then organizing the beaches they submitted by the most number of votes and their ranking according to the criteria. By going right to the source — the people who are directly experiencing and influencing the travel market — The World's 50 Best Beaches was able to present travelers with a list that is defined by countless years of expertise.

The full list of The World's 50 Best Beaches 2023, Presented by Banana Boat is available here:

https://worlds50beaches.com/top-50-worlds-best-beaches

The full list of The World's 50 Best Beaches Beach Ambassadors is available here:

https://worlds50beaches.com/beach-ambassadors

View original content:

SOURCE The World's 50 Best Beaches