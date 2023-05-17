Lessons Learned From Genius Monkey Platform Users With the Best ROAS in Their Vertical

TEMPE, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing often feels like a guessing game, but it doesn't have to. The promise of programmatic marketing is turning a broad announcement into a handdelivered letter straight to those who could use it most – no guesswork needed. That personal approach is achieved through gathering copious amounts of industry data and, most importantly, knowing what to do with it.

Data without meaningful and actionable insights is almost worthless. That makes picking the right platform tricky; anyone can hand you lots of data, but the right platform will also help you see the patterns and know how to apply them. This will not only help the immediate campaign you are running, but all of your other marketing efforts as well.

Genius Monkey – a leading platform in the programmatic and meta-DSP space that serves, tracks and analyzes billions of data points a month – has recently pulled statistics from 30 of their top performing users, focusing specifically on the ones that yielded the highest return on ad spend (ROAS) for their digital efforts. What they found just might be able to help your upcoming campaigns, so pay attention:

1. 100% of the 30 top users analyzed have a strong paid search effort to supplement their programmatic efforts . Why is this? Because customers need to be able to find you once their interest is peaked! You can drive new users to the top or middle of your funnel over and over, but if you are not present when they are trying to find you via search, those efforts will have been in vain. Genius Monkey's top ROAS performers know this and wisely included search in their strategies.

2. In addition to this, 26 out of the 30 users are running at least two different types of programmatic mediums when they are yielding their highest returns. For example, simultaneously running display and OTT . Why? It comes down to being present everywhere. You need to build interconnectivity into the daily lives of your audience, acclimating to what they are doing, what devices they are on, and whatever site or app they may be using. When an advertiser is only running display or OTT, they are limiting those potential opportunities and cross-synergies.

And this is where things get interesting…

3. Each of the top ROAS earners have several campaigns and creatives running at any given time, as you might expect. In every instance, creatives featuring a percentage discount had substantially better conversion rates. Genius Monkey attribution shows that these "discount" creatives lead to lower cost per conversion whenever they are used.

4. 95% of the top ROAS performers all had very robust targeting. These advertisers utilized a minimum of 25 competitor websites as targets, had strategic plans to go to market in centralized areas vs one generic region or country, and many had 1st party data lists to build lookalikes audiences from. Instead of a nationwide broadcast, they found success in very specific, data-driven targets.

5. The most important of this list: Genius Monkey data has shown that consistency is key. Every single one of the top 30 ROAS advertisers were consistent with their ad spend despite ebbs and flows with performance due to market fluctuation or seasonality. They were not overreactive to peaks and valleys in performance, but instead placed faith in their strategic plan and let the platform optimize for itself.

These are just a few examples of data points that the right programmatic platform can pull for you to take action on. If these are not the types of insights and expertise you are currently getting from your digital partners, we suggest you re-evaluate your marketing initiative this quarter.

